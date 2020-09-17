People are not cooperating, that’s why there are more deaths due to Corona: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that people not telling the medical teams about the symptoms of Kovid-19 is a major reason for the high mortality rate in Puducherry. At a time when Bedi expressed concern over the rise in cases and deaths of Kovid-19, Health Minister M Krishna Rao also said that it is “regrettable” that those who have Kovid-19 symptoms do not reach the hospital on time. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS, admitted after health problems

Both expressed concern because the death rate has increased to 2.01 percent in the Union Territory whereas it is 1.63 percent at the national level. The Lieutenant Governor said in a release that Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu had shared his anguish with him that people were negligent in disclosing any symptoms of Kovid-19 to health care workers.

He said that the government is considering legal instructions to ensure the cooperation of the people, which they may face prosecution if not followed. Rao, while addressing the media online, said that when the team of health officials and ASHA workers visit their homes to find out the health status of the people, they do not get full support.