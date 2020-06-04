People Are Not Happy Alex Trebek Has Been Called ‘Unrecognizable’ During Cancer Fight

Right here’s what occurred: The Day by day Mail revealed a number of paparazzi pictures of Alex Trebek taking out the trash close to his house. The article commented on his appears, describing Trebek as “frail and pale” and that he appeared “virtually unrecognizable” now that he now not had hair. Presumably, the sport present host was bald as a result of he was present process chemotherapy on the time the photographs have been taken, although that has not been confirmed.