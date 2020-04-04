People Are So Interested In Cats’ Rumored Butthole Cut, It Has Its Own Snopes Investigation

Sadly, that could be the perfect we’ll get for now. Snopes might by no means get an opportunity to formally verify or deny its validity. In contrast to, say, the Snyder Lower, which has been principally confirmed by the Justice League director himself, to date, nobody from the Cats crew has spoken on report as to its existence. But when it’s on the market, then there could also be much more surreal feline anatomical explorations than followers bargained for. The nameless Cats crew member additionally revealed that the movie as soon as featured a “graphic peeing scene.” Jason Derulo, who performed Rum Tum Tugger within the movie, additionally stated he’s assured Cats’ digital results crew had CGI’d his penis out of the movie.