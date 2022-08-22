People buy NFTs thinking that they also acquire their intellectual property: it is a lie, but the sellers promote this idea

A report made by the firm Galaxy Digital has been able to verify that the vast majority of the main collections of NFT (non-fungible tokens) do not transfer any intellectual property rights to their works. Galaxy Digital reviewed the licenses of leading NFT (non-fungible token) collections, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks, for their report titled “An Investigation into NFT Licensing: Facts and Fictions.” The worst thing is that they use misleading terms for the buyer and so that he believes that he does keep the property.

One of the report’s claims is that if we look at the current NFT market, the promises of Web3 about digital property and these rights remain far from reality.

Most people talk about buying NFTs as “buying jpegs,” the image files you see online in avatars and marketplaces like OpenSea. But the reality is that issuers of NFT collections retain full ownership of those images. The main problem found is that sellers are not very communicative about this aspect, either directly promoting ignorance or by omission. The platforms or sellers themselves continue to promote the idea that when you make an NFT purchase, the piece of art becomes the buyer’s.

What are NFTs and why does a kitten avatar SELL for $115.00

NFTs with misleading proprietary rights





One of the great controversies has been found in this report in the practices of Yuga Labswho are the creators of many of the world’s most famous collections and, therefore, of those that sell more NFTs and at higher prices.

Among the collections there are several controversies. On the one hand, recently, some collections like Moonbirds, CryptoPunks and Meebits, have changed their terms of servicewhich has already put debates over NFT license agreements in the spotlight.

In the case of Moonbirds, Galaxy discovered that your license change from commercial use to Creative Commons (CC0) -without the consent of the community- highlights the fact that the holders of Moonbirds have never had intellectual property of these digital assets. Those who could decide on this are the parent companies and not the buyers, no matter how much money consumers spent.

Galaxy explains that “CC0 licenses are too permissive” because they move intellectual property entirely into the public domain and this makes it “unfeasible for entrepreneurs to integrate NFTs into their businesses due to lack of legal protections.

As for the newly acquired collections from Yuga Labs, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, the report found that the new license terms (which are only a week old) are “significantly more professional and explicit on ownership and license terms.” , that what there was until now. Now, Yuga Labs has recognized that has the right to unilaterally update or alter the license terms of these projects, something that is not clearly stated on trading platforms like OpenSea.

If we talk about the well-known BAYC Galaxy monkeys, he described his license as potentially misleading. And it is that, those who spend their money (usually a lot) in these images receive a message that says that ‘you own the Bored Ape (called Bored Ape in English) underlying, the Art, completely'”.

The Galaxy Report speaks of a collection as the only project that “attempts to transfer all rights rights to NFT holders” and that’s World of Women (WoW), which is also available on OpenSea. WoW tries to do this through a “novel copyright assignment agreement”, a governance framework that transfers the copyright of each artwork to whoever owns the WoW NFT. Regarding other well-known collections, what this report has verified is that there are misleading or unclear terms, as we are going to see now.

Intellectual property in a new digital world





If copyright issues can already be confused in the real world (recall the story of those who paid 2.6 million euros for a copy of ‘Dune’ to release the rights, not knowing that buying a book does not give them copyright ) in this new digital world, ownership is diffused.

We also have the example of the web that has created a copy of the Earth in the metaverse, and where there are people buying and speculating with houses that do not belong to you.

The Galaxy company gives three suggestions for action to achieve a future where digital ownership is clearer. NFT holders must fight for their intellectual property rights; NFT issuers should fix their agreements so that Web3 improves in this aspect; and the decentralized metaverse should allow IP rights by default.

“Although NFT issuers are not required to specifically confer full IPRs on buyers, the lack of IPRs undermines the grand claims of NFT and Web3 promoters,” says Galaxy.