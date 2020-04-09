People Don’t Really Love Netflix’s New Film, But They’re Watching Anyway

But then there’s Netflix’s metric of recording views. Simply because a subscriber clicked play on Espresso & Kareem doesn’t imply they acquired to the tip or had been remotely paying consideration. There’s significantly much less stakes in urgent play on a brand new launch (that was seemingly promoted excessive in Netflix’s interface the previous few days) than shopping for a film ticket. The streaming service used to go by if the person watched a minimum of 70 %, however now should you watched as much as two minutes, one other level goes to the recognition of the film.