People in Bollywood have succeeded on the basis of talent, not on the basis of religion: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Amid the controversy with Kangana Ranaut, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday that the foundation of the Indian film industry was laid by a Maharashtrian Dadasaheb Phalke and the actors in the film world have succeeded on the strength of their talent and not on the strength of religion.

The remarks were made in an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' against the backdrop of actress Kangana Ranaut's tweet in which Ranaut said that she had put her "life and career" at stake in the film industry dominated by Islam and Rani Made films on Laxmibai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

It was said in the editorial that the fruits of the foundation stone laid by Phalke are being received today by artists from all over the country.

Saamana said, “Whoever comes to Mumbai to try his luck in this industry first sleeps on the footpath and then goes to live in bungalows in Juhu, Pali Hill and Malabar Hill. All these people have always been grateful to this city and state, which gave them an opportunity to make their dreams come true. He never betrayed Mumbai and contributed to the development of the city. “

The mouthpiece said, “Many artists have been awarded Bharat Ratna and Nishan-e-Pakistan.” Incidentally, many years ago, when Dilip Kumar accepted the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the Shiv Sena vehemently opposed it.

The editorial also said that the Mumbai film industry employs millions of people. On the dominance of “Khans” in the industry, the editorial said that at one time the film industry was dominated by Punjabis and Maharashtrians.