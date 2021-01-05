People may start getting corona vaccine after January 13, government preparations complete: Ministry of Health

Corona Vaccine In India: The Health Ministry said that the vaccine could begin in 10 days. The ministry said that after January 13, people will start getting vaccinated. The ministry said that the number of active cases of Kovid-19 in India has declined sharply and now the number has come down to 2,31,036, which is “only” 2.23 per cent of the total infected. This information was given by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The ministry said that it was possible that the number of people recovering is higher than the new cases of infection for 39 consecutive days. Also Read – Has herd immunity developed among the people of the country? The decreasing cases of Kovid-19 are pointing towards this!

Rajesh Bhushan said that it would be necessary to take consent before the use of covaxine. The vaccine may roll out 10 days after approval. Based on the feedback received from the rehearsal of the vaccination, the government has said that it is ready to offer the Kovid-19 vaccine within 10 days from the approval of emergency use. Also Read – Record procurement of food grains in Punjab despite Corona crisis

Rajesh Bhushan, secretary of the Ministry of Health, told the press conference of the ministry, “44% of active cases are those requiring regular care including some with moderate or severe symptoms who are hospitalized. On the other hand, 56% of cases are mild or without symptoms and are in home isolation. ” Also Read – 38 people infected with new type of corona virus so far in India: Ministry of Health

The ministry said, “29,091 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, while there have been only 16,375 new cases of infection in India.” The ministry said, “There has been a decrease of 12,917 total active cases in a day.” The number of people recovering from infection in India is approaching one crore. So far, the number of people recovered is 99,75,958.

The ministry said that out of the newly corrected 29,091 people, 82.62 percent people belong to ten states and union territories. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 10,362 people in a single day, while 5145 in Kerala and 1349 in Chhattisgarh were cured. Ten states and union territories have 80.05 per cent share in new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4875 new cases have come in Maharashtra, 3021 cases in Kerala and 1147 new cases in Chhattisgarh. The ministry said that 201 people died due to pandemic in the last 24 hours of which 70.15 percent are from ten states and union territories. 29 people have died in Maharashtra, 25 in West Bengal and 24 in Punjab.

What did the ministry say on the corona vaccine?

The ministry said that there are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Apart from this, there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. Vaccines are stored here in bulk and then distributed from here onward.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the store is digitally monitored, including the number of vaccines stored and the temperature tracker. We have had this facility in the country for more than a decade.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers will not need to register themselves as beneficiaries because their data is a bulk database populated extensively on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system.