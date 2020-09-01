People of Delhi-NCR increased, 2 lakh OLA-Uber drivers went on strike today

New Delhi: People of Delhi-NCR are facing a lot of problems today. Here, two lakh drivers of Ola and Uber cab service have gone on strike with their various demands. Please tell that today JEE examination is being done at 18 examination centers in Delhi and public transport in Delhi is still closed. The metro is also closed due to the ongoing lockdown on Corona infection and buses are also running less. In such a situation, students are facing difficulties in reaching the examination centers. Also Read – JEE Main Exam Covid-19: JEE Main Examination Started Between Vigilance and Tight Security

Cab drivers are on strike today in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic demanding extension of loan deposits and increase in fare. Kamaljit Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, the Ola-Uber drivers' association, said that nearly two lakh drivers of cab services were joining the strike. Because the government has not taken any action on his appeal.

He said that due to the lockdown, drivers are facing difficulties in running their house and in such a situation they are not able to pay EMI. After the end of the morotium period, he is now worried about depositing EMI. Banks are pressurizing to deposit loan installments.

Apart from this, there is also a demand of drivers that the e-challan issued against their vehicles be withdrawn. With this, drivers are now demanding more commissions on transporting passengers between Delhi, NCR, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon. According to the information, in support of their demands, cab drivers will gather on Tuesday near Himachal Bhawan in Mandi House to demand government action.