People of Madhya Pradesh watched Kamal Nath’s 15-month show, which show will they do now ?: Scindia

Gwalior: Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched a major attack on the Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's possible visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region. He has said that the people of the state have seen his fifteen month show, do not know which show is going to be done now. Scindia is on a two-day tour of Gwalior.

When media persons questioned Scindia about the possible publicity of Congress State President Kamal Nath's visit to the public on Friday, he said this.

BJP MP Scindia said, "In politics every political party goes among the public and go, which show they want to do now, because the people of the state have seen their fifteen month show."

At the same time, on the question of ongoing discussions of the option of egg distribution by the Department of Women and Child Development in the state to eradicate malnutrition among children, Scindia said that the woman child development minister of the state is Imarti Devi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. This matter is with the government. Please tell that a controversial statement has come from Imarti Devi, in which she has said that eggs should be given as an alternative to children.