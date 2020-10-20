People of the country should make PM Modi’s appeal in fighting Corona: Amit Shah

new Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed his appeals to the people of the country to make life a mantra of life. Home Minister Amit Shah has said that only then can we win from a disaster like Corona. Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I earnestly request everyone to make the plea of ​​the Prime Minister not to lax in the fight against this disaster, till he is medicated, and keeps himself and his family safe.” Only as a united and united India can we win from this disaster. ” Also Read – ICMR’s big statement, said- Now plasma therapy in treatment of corona neutralizes, plans to be removed from treatment protocol

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government. In this battle against Corona, the Modi government considered it to be the ultimate duty to save the lives of the countrymen. Today the Prime Minister while addressing the nation has reiterated this pledge. "

Let us know that during the address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi has appealed to be more careful during the festivals. Prime Minister Modi cautiously said, "Until success is achieved, one should not be negligent. Until the vaccine of this epidemic comes, we should not let our fight with Corona weaken. " Prime Minister Modi, while giving the example of other countries of the world, also appealed to the Indians to be cautious. He said, "Keep in mind, whether it is America today, or other countries in Europe, the cases of corona were decreasing in these countries, but suddenly started increasing again."