People will crave wheat-sugar-chicken in Pakistan, prices of vegetables are touching the sky, what will happen ..

Pakistan: The difficulties of Pakistan, which are in debt till the neck, are constantly increasing. Inflation is at a peak these days in Pakistan. Eating and drinking things have become more expensive. Alam is that the price of wheat and sugar has reached the record level. In Pakistan, people have to spend 60 rupees for a kilo of wheat. So the prices of vegetables are touching the sky. It is being said that if the Imran government does not control it soon, then by December, the situation can be catastrophic.

According to the information, along with the prices of greens and vegetables in Pakistan, the prices of chicken are also talking in the air. According to the rate list issued by the administration, onion has reached 90 rupees per kg, potato 75 rupees per kg. Apart from this, the price of tomatoes is Rs 150, while the price of ginger is Rs 600, ordinary vegetables have also been removed from the plate of people. It is being sold for Rs.

The Grain Association has sought funds from the government for itself. His reasoning behind this is that due to crop production on time, the price will be cut. However, neither the central government nor any provincial government has given any assurance about this.

However, the Imran government of Pakistan says that it is trying to counter the situation. But his efforts are proving insufficient. Meanwhile, it has decided to procure 2 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from Russia. Pressure has also increased on the government to fix the price of wheat, chicken and sugar.

It is being said that the season of weddings in Pakistan has started due to the increase in the price of chicken. Permission has also been given to open the wedding hall which was closed due to Corona virus epidemic. After this government order, the chicken served to the guests at weddings has suddenly become expensive. A week ago, chicken sold for Rs 90-110 per kg is being sold at Rs 190-210.