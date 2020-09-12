People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China handed over 5 missing men from Arunachal to India: report

China handed over five missing men from Arunachal Pradesh to India amidst continuing tension over LAC in eastern Ladakh. Army sources said that the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) has handed over the five Indians who were said to be missing. Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “China’s PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army that it will hand over the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to us. He can be assigned to a designated place any time tomorrow, 12 September. ‘ Also Read – Chinese Army will release five Indian youths missing from Arunachal, Kiren Rijiju confirmed

By persistent efforts of #IndianArmy, 5 hunters of #UpperSubansiri, who crossed over #LAC on 2 Sept, will finally return on 12 September #PLA will hand them over to #India in #Damai #China at 0930hrs morning. #LohitValley pic.twitter.com/FtyRaFLVXl

Kiren Rijiju first reported that the PLA had confirmed that the youth had been found across the border in China. The incident came to light when two members of a group went hunting in the jungle and on returning, they informed the families of the said five youths that they had been taken by Chinese soldiers from Serra-7, an army patrol area. This place is located 12 kilometers north of Nacho.

Nacho is the last administrative region on the McMahon Line and it is 120 km from Daporijo district headquarters. The youths who were allegedly abducted by the Chinese army were identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Abia, Tanu Bakar and Nagru Diri. The PLA had on Tuesday said that on September 4, five youths who had gone missing from the India-China border in Upper Subansiri district were found across the border.

