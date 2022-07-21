The Manchester City coach mentioned that America plays “with pure Mexicans” by confusing it with Chivas

In the preview of the long-awaited friendly between the America club y Manchester Citycorresponding to the North American tour of both clubs within the tournament FC Seriesthe team’s strategist Citizen It went viral on social networks due to an “unforgivable” confusion for Mexican fans.

After being questioned about the cream-blue outfit, Pep Guardiola confused his previous studies and mentioned feeling great admiration for the cream-blue painting because “play with mexican cigars”, something that he repeated on a couple of occasions and that is completely incorrect, since the team that has that tradition is Guadalajara.

Las Chivas they presume to be the only team in the history of Mexican soccer that has never played a match with a soccer player in the lineup who was not Mexican, so the misunderstanding was evident from the first moment and acquired greater relevance because the confusion was between the two main rivals in Mexico.

“I know that it has a story behind it (Club América). The luck I had was to make the closing ceremony here in Mexico and I discovered that América is special because they all play with Mexican players… I have great admiration for Mexican soccer when I was here”

Pep Guardiola confused America with Chivas: “They play with Mexican cigars” (Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington)

In this way, the most successful coach in the history of European football made a mistake in the press conference prior to his debut on the American tour, since the America will have the honor of starting the English team’s preseason.

This will be the second match of the Eagles of Tano Ortiz on the FC Seriesbecause last Saturday they measured themselves against the Chelsea and they fell 2 goals to 1, in a match where the clear favorite was the team led by Thomas Tuchel and that was responsible for capturing individual superiority on the field.

For this reason the set of Coapa will seek to improve the first result obtained from his friendly tour of the United States against world powers, although now he will do so with the confusion of Josep Guardiola in the mind, something that of course did not go unnoticed among his followers and detractors.

America will face Manchester City in the FC Series tournament this Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. (Photo: Twitter/@TUDN)

During the press conference, the former strategist of the Barcelona from Spain y Bayern Munich from Germany also referred to the incorporations made by the citizen team in this transfer window to try to make a leap in quality and conquer the elusive Champions League. “The first impressions of Julián (Álvarez), Kalvin (Phillips), Erling (Haaland) and Stefan (Ortega) were very good, they seem like good people. Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics, ”said the coach.

This confrontation could be the debut of the Spider, who was used as the official face to promote tonight’s match against America. The 21-year-old native of Calchín arrived at the English team after playing in the round of 16 series of the Libertadores Cup against Vélez and compete for a place in the offense with Jack Grealish, Haaland y Riyad Mahrezwho praised him in the last hours.

