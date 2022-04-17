Pep Guardiola defended his method of playing despite the Manchester City goalkeeper’s blooper against Liverpool

This Saturday Liverpool won 3-2 over Manchester City and qualified for the final of the FA Cup. The set of Jürgen Klopp celebrated for the goals of Ibrahima Konate y Sadio Mané, in duplicate. The second goal of the Senegalese striker was thanks to a goalkeeper blooper Zack Steffenwho entertained himself more than necessary with the ball and lost to the pressure of the striker in the small area.

“It was an accident, but we need him to try because that’s how we play our football.”Pep Guardiola said at a press conference when asked about that action. Steffen, usually a substitute for Ederson, was largely responsible for the ball ending up inside his own goal.

“I spoke to the team in general, but it was an accident, it happens. Edi (Ederson) was also close (to making a mistake) in the last match. Happens. We need that to create our football. Of course, it should be checked if it happens quite often, but we use our goalkeeper to move our opponents to different situations”, remarked the Spanish coach who uses goalkeepers with good footing so that they are part of the movement of the ball.

In this way, Guardiola he insisted: “I would say that on average, the way we create our options, these things can happen. It’s an accident. I’m pretty sure Zack didn’t mean to do it.. Sometimes the strikers fail in front of the goalkeeper, other times the goalkeeper makes a mistake.”.

Klopp won the duel against Guardiola (Reuters)

In the second half, Jack Grealish and of Bernardo Silva discounted for him Manchester City who was left empty-handed. In addition, the coach was criticized for having made seven changes with respect to the one he faced against Atletico Madrid last week for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Liverpool will play the final of the FA Cup against the winner of the cross between Chelsea y Crystal Palacewhich will be held this Sunday. In addition, it has to measure itself against the surprising Villarreal in the semifinals of the Champions League and in the Premier he is second, one point behind City when there are still seven presentations left for the closing.

