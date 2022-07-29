Pep Guardiola left a shocking praise for Julián Álvarez and sent a message to Marcelo Gallardo

Everytime that Joseph Guardiola stops to talk in depth about a topic, football’s ears perk up. This time the Manchester City manager gave an exclusive interview to ESPN in which he referred to several characters from Argentina. Since Sergio Aguerowhom he directed in the citizen cast, until his recent signing Julian Alvarez and his colleagues Marcelo Gallardo and Marcelo Bielsa.

“The first thing I can say is that we have not made a mistake, that is the greatest thing. We had said that he was a fantastic boy, something that we have verified, he is an absolutely team player, where you can see by the effort what he gives and then the boy has one thing that is that he has a goal, when it falls close to the area he has between eyebrow and eyebrow the goal. I think he’s been an extraordinary signing, he’s going to be here for many years, he’s going to stay and he’s going to help us a lot because he can play very focused, he can play a little more laterally, in winger positions inwards”, was the first evaluation of Pep for Julian Alvarez.

And later he offered a thank you to Gallardo: “We are going to take advantage of all the work he did with River and hopefully we can add something to his game, to understand it in a different way and that he can grow. And above all, be happy here. People who come new from the other side of the pond, so far away, sometimes have a hard time adapting. As a club and as people who are with him, what we want is for him to be well, for him to adapt well, and I’m sure he will. Manchester City has made a great signing”.

One of the best strategists in world football today drew a parallel between City and the two most important clubs in Argentina: “I am convinced of one thing: Julián came from a great team. The big team always has a requirement, such as River or Boca, is that you have to win, win tomorrow and win tomorrow. Those things are inoculated in the head, in the soul of the player, so when you receive it, it is a thank you to River for the training they have given him. You also buy that, not only the qualities, but the mentality of a great team that is not worth losing. You can lose, but it’s not worth it. So you have to reveal yourself when it’s not going well and Julián, I’m sure he has that”.

On the other hand, he announced that he can form a forward with Erling Haaland: “If we play with very open wingers I see it more difficult, when we play with more closed wingers he can adapt. I do not have any doubt”. And he completed: “He has already adapted, he showed that he had already adapted against America. In the training sessions that we saw before traveling to the United States to play against America, he already saw himself. The one who is good, he needs two half-afternoons, he has already done it. The good ones don’t need time. The good ones adapt quickly because they adjust, they understand quickly and football is universal. He who knows how to play, he knows how to play. The one who is a scorer, he is a scorer in Argentina as in England. The one who is rogue, is rogue in Argentina and here. Whether he does it right or wrong, who knows. But the subject of adaptation in the field already has it”.

About Kun Aguero: “In football there are many things, but above all emotion, Sergio’s goal helped win the Premier League, that emotion that he generated, obviously his teammates, but one has to score the goal, which is the most difficult thing and he achieved it . Beyond the numbers, his legacy in the locker room, on the field, many things, is irreplaceable, insurmountable, he was there for many years. He has the best numbers as a striker here, having been injured, he is our legend.”

“Sometimes it happens, when you are a footballer, that you don’t get along, you don’t give ball to any journalist and when you retire you are there. I’m glad he’s here because he likes football. If golf allows it, because he is sick now of golf. He plays golf every day and he will surely improve it there in Miami. When we arrived we went to Swansea, had a few days off and played golf together. He already told me that he liked him. I’m glad you play sports, golf takes up a lot of your time, it’s fun and that in your free time you can be involved in the world of football, because who better to talk about the game, about the players, than someone who has been there and knows what it is. The contribution that Sergio is going to give is very good”.

About Marcelo Bielsa: “We talked about Kalvin Phillips two or three years ago, the first or second he was at Leeds and he told me about him. He seemed like a very good player, at that time he said I don’t think he’s for you, but Marcelo obviously helped him. The player always has merit, but Marcelo makes the players better and helped him, to go to the English team, to be an important player and we opened our eyes, he has to replace a player who has been vital for us like Fernandinho , but it has a perfect age to arrive. Other characteristics that we know is that he is a fantastic boy and at this club we want good people”.

“If I regret that the Premier has lost a DT like Bielsa? If I’m honest, yes. I like to see Marcelo work and, if possible, be where we are, and in a league as beautiful as this one, but Marcelo knows as well as I do that here we depend on the results. I know that he would have pulled it off, because if there is an ability that Marcelo has, it is that of not giving up, the ability to persist in everything, but the clubs have a lot of pressure, a lot of demands, being in the Premier League and not being there. But Marcelo Bielsa’s legacy goes beyond a title or no title. He managed to join the club and they make places for him, they name their streets, they name the stadiums, people love him, that’s worth more than any title. And wherever he has been, be it at Newell’s, in Chile, in Bilbao, in Leeds, be it in Marseille, people adore him and it will be for a reason”.

Your time at Manchester City: “It’s a long time, season seven. We found ourselves very well, they treated us very well and obviously we have won in the process. If you don’t win here, no one is saved. No one. Winning in six years, four of the last five, plus making a leap in Europe, getting closer to the top with the greats, they make us work”.

“In the Premier League there is the greatest investment, really, that helps, but how do you live in the stadiums, how do the televisions produce the matches, the monitoring there is, how well you live between matches, the tranquility that you experience , if you are from a team, those people know that you are from that team and respect you. There are other fantastic leagues, like the Spanish one, where I came out, the German one, the Italian one that is coming back… but I think that having been in three different countries is unbeatable”.

The schedule for the Qatar World Cup in November: “We don’t have any kind of experience, we want to live it and adapt to what the calendar and the situations give. The players who are going to go to the World Cup are going to prepare very well, because they are going to have a little eye in the World Cup and then after the World Cup it will be necessary to manage the good World Cups of the players, the good performances or the bad ones. We’ll see how it happens. As you have rightly said, it is new and in sport there is a premise that we always use in this house: there are no excuses here. One adapts to what comes to him. It’s time for the World Cup, the players will go to play it and the coaches will go on vacation for two weeks, so it’s not a bad plan”.

“The player lives day to day like all of us, the plan is the next game, he will try to do well. They know that the better they are, the better they will be in the World Cup. They will not reach June with all the fatigue of a year, here we will have 2 months of competition and they will play a World Cup. In that sense, the world post could affect his performances a bit, but we’ll see.”

Which three athletes would you invite to a dinner: “To Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Popovich, with those three. It seems to me that if Manu Ginóbili puts on the restaurant, we also invite him”.

