Pep Guardiola promised to summon Lionel Messi and proposed an unprecedented challenge to Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola’s proposal to Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich conquered this Thursday the world Clubs by defeating in the final Tigers 1-0, this Thursday in Qatar and thus managed to win the six tournaments he played in the season: the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup, German Super Cup and the aforementioned World Cup. In this way, it can be argued that the planet has witnessed one of the best teams in history and the second to lift all these trophies in a single campaign.

The famous Sextete had been achieved by nothing more than Barcelona in the 2008/09 season, when under the leadership of Pep Guardiola he amazed the world with his style of play and sparked a revolution. That is why the Spanish coach published a video aimed at the current champions and proposed an unprecedented challenge.

“I congratulate the great Bayern family for this incredible achievement of being world champions but also having won all six titles. We are very proud and I congratulate everyone, especially Hansi (Coach Hans-Dieter Flick), the players and the staff, ”said the now City manager who worked in front of the German team between 2013 and 2016, a period in which he could not achieve continental success.

“But I would like to tell Hansi that you are the second team to win the six titles in a row, before there was another team called Barcelona, ​​so maybe he can call Messi and company and play for the seventh title. Tell me where and when and there we will beGuardiola finished off.

Guardiola promised to summon Lionel Messi (Reuters)

The video was published by the Bayern Munich account and replicated by millions of users on social networks, hoping to be spectators of such a duel. Already the return of the binomial Guardiola-Messi generates a huge expectation, considering that Pep He was the coach who made the Argentine striker shine the most, but he would also be joined by the stars of that team.

Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Pedro, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, are some of the proper names that made up that historic team and that are still active, in addition to the already mentioned Messi. However, there are several who have hung up their boots in this time as Samuel Eto’o, Xavi Hernández, Carles Puyol, Thierry Henry, Eric Abidal Y Victor Valdes, among others. Several are even coaches at present, so the hypothetical duel will not be too even.

Bayern Munich beat Tigres de México 1-0 (Reuters)

After the trophy won this Thursday, the scorer Robert Lewandowski He assured: “Our team will be remembered for a long time” and added: “To win six titles in a row is something very special. I think it is one of the greatest successes in football. Our team will be remembered for a long time. “

In the same vein, the technician of the Bayern Hansi Flick: “My coaching staff and I want to pay our compliments to each of the players. It is extraordinary what this team managed to do ”.