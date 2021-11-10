Pep Guardiola spoke about Xavi’s arrival at Barcelona and made a special request

(Reuters)

Xavi Hernandez started on Monday his stage as technician of the Barcelona with an act at the Camp Nou in which 10,000 fans participated. In this way, the former footballer begins a cycle with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm on the part of the leadership and the fans themselves, who hope to recover the historical style of play of the culé team and with that the titles.

“Thank you very much, I don’t want to get excited, but I’m very excited. As I told you when I left here, we are the best team in the world and the Barça You need demand, you cannot draw or lose, here you have to win ”, he promised at the event. Meanwhile, the press points to them as the heir to Pep Guardiola, who just spoke on the subject.

The Manchester City coach made statements in the framework of a charity golf tournament in which he was consulted about the arrival of his former director of the Spanish club: “If Laporta and the Board have chosen Xavi, it is because there are millions of pros and few cons. He knows the house, he will bring positive energy, because of how he watches football and because of his dedication, he will surely move the situation forward. Sooner or later, we were aware that he was going to be a Barcelona coach. It is his turn now and you have to be by his side. It sure will do well. “

The coach was in charge of the Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, the most glorious stage in the club’s history in which he won 14 trophies, including two Champions League. In that team that marked a before and after in the history of world football, Xavi was one of the brains on the ground so Pep knows him well +

The new FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, together with the club’s president, Joan Laporta (EFE)

“Xavi knows the house, I am convinced that it will bring a more than positive energy. He always sees the bright side of things. With his class, dedication and effort, he will surely get it done, ”he said. In addition, he asked the press and fans not to generate more pressure than what already exists: “I was not anyone’s heir and Xavi does not have to be my heir or anyone else’s. It has to be him. Coaches are what we are, the decisions must be made by him. You should not look at the past. People cannot forget that in my time we also played very bad games, we lost titles, few of them, but we lost. This is the reality”.

Xavi, idol of the Catalan cast, lands in the Camp Nou after his stage at the head of the Al Sadd from Qatar in which he had his first experience as a coach and won seven titles. Now, after being announced as the replacement for Ronald Koeman, will have the mission of recovering a beaten Barcelona that ranks ninth in La Liga and second in its group of Champions League, competition in which he was thrashed by Bayern Munich and Benfica.

KEEP READING:

This was the emotional presentation of Xavi as Barcelona’s new coach

A former Barcelona figure offered himself to PSG to be part of the Galacticos: “You can call me tomorrow”

Messi’s call, the offers he rejected from Barça and the proposal he had from Brazil: Xavi’s most outstanding phrases as a new coach