Pep Guardiola’s blooper, his first feelings about Julián Álvarez and the rumor linking Neymar to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s blooper at a press conference

Manchester City continues with its start point for a new season in the United States and tonight, from 9:30 p.m. (Argentina time) in the NRG Stadium of Houston, will play its first friendly. His opponent will be Americaone of the most powerful and important clubs in Mexico.

Although Pep Guardiola he retired as a professional soccer player in 2006 defending the shirt of Dorados de Sinaloa, the Spanish technical director committed a blooper at the press conference that did not go unnoticed by Liga MX fans when Chivas de Guadalajara was confused with América.

“I know there is a story behind it. I was lucky enough to play the Clausura here in Mexico and I discovered that America is special because they all play with Mexican players… I have great admiration for Mexican soccer when I was here”, was the phrase that quickly went viral on social networks. It is worth noting that Chivas is the entity that presumes to be the only club that only aligns Mexican soccer players in its teams.

Julián Álvarez, the face of Manchester City’s match against América de México

During the press conference, the former Barcelona of Spain and Bayern Munich of Germany strategist also referred to the incorporations made by the citizen team in this transfer window to try to make a leap in quality and conquer the elusive Champions League. “The first impressions of Julián (Álvarez), Kalvin (Phillips), Erling (Haaland) and Stefan (Ortega) were very good, they seem like good people. Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics, ”said the coach.

This confrontation could be the debut of the Spider, who was used as the official face to promote tonight’s match against America. The 21-year-old native of Calchín arrived at the English team after playing the Copa Libertadores round of 16 series against Vélez and competes for a place in the offense with Jack Grealish, Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, who praised him in the last hours.

“Julián is a very good striker. He strength, he has good qualities. But at first you can’t judge it. You have to give it time. He is very good from what we have seen, ”the Algerian outlined.

Guardiola was also asked about the rumors that place Neymar within the orbit of the Manchester club and he was blunt with his response. “It isn’t true. The information they were linking to was false. Neymar is an incredible player, and based on the information I have, he is an incredibly nice person. so leave it alone, that expresses the enormous talent he has in Paris together with Messi and all the great stars they have”. And then he added: “I would say that Manchester City each season bought 150 players, it seems that we are interested in players from all over the world. And they know that is not true. I feel sorry for Neymar, of course.”

The English tour will continue on Saturday the 23rd, when they clash against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in the city of Wisconsin. These commitments will help City to arrive in optimal conditions for the match on July 30 against Liverpool for the Community Shield, where the Premier League champion will face the FA Cup champion.

