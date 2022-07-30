Pep Guardiola’s emotional technical talk that went viral on social networks: “I hate when they don’t want the ball”

The Manchester City manager brought his players together for a moving technical talk

On the eve of the final of the Community Shield ante el Liverpool, which will take place next Saturday, a moving technical talk has gone viral on social networks that Pep Guardiola has maintained with his players of the Manchester City in anticipation of a commitment Anfield

The images reflect the obsession that the Catalan strategist has for possession of the ball. Under the watchful eye of international stars like the Belgian Kevin DeBruyne, the Algerian Riyad Mahrezthe German Ilkay Gundogan or english John Stones, among others, the Spaniard surprised with a speech focused on motivation and his soccer idea.

“Some guys don’t want this: play ball. They don’t want that. We will win at Anfield, because we are going to want this. We’re going to Stamford Bridge, because we’re going to want this. Kanté is going to run after this. Eleven against eleven. They are good, you know that. They are very good. This is the challenge. This is good: testing yourself against them. Are you good? Okay, I’m here. You are good. They run a lot, because you play with this With this! I hate when they don’t want the ball. I hate it! We train every day for this. They have permission to make a mistake. They have permission to lose the ball. They have permission for anything. When you have permission, you accept it: I want the ball”…

The words of the experienced coach are part of a constant learning about his vision of the game. For him there is nothing better than the desire to own the ball. And so he let the players know about him.

The weekend will start the official season for the citizens. At the crossroads before the set of KloppGuardiola’s men will seek to keep the coveted trophy that brings together the champion of the Premier League and the winner of FA Cup.

Los Citizens won the Premier League (eighth league title in its history) after playing 38 games, of which he won 29, tied 6 and lost only 3. While the Liverpool raised the FA Cup after beating in the final Chelsea on penalties and leave Manchester City on the road (in the semifinals with a 3-2 victory), Nottingham Forest (quarterfinals by 1 to 0), Norwich City (round of 16 2-1), Cardiff City (16th final 3-1) and Shrewsbury Town (32nd final 4-1). The next will be a new chapter in the duel of ideas of Klopp y Guardiola.

