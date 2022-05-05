Pep Guardiola’s gesture after Manchester City’s painful defeat against Real Madrid that left him out of the Champions League

* Pep Guardiola’s first reaction after the disappointment: a gentleman

Manchester City won the semi-final series Champions League by two goals to a minute of the end of the party. He had just missed two crystal clear chances at Jack Grealish’s boots. He forgave and they did not forgive him. In minutes 89 and 91, the entered Rodrygo; first entering as No. 9 after a ball dropped by Benzema, and then with a header after a cross from Carvajal, he made it 2-1 for the Real Madrid who decreed the extension. And Karim himself, from a penalty, sealed the final 3-1 in extra time. The Citizens dominated most of the bracket. But as happened against PSG, Merengue invents goals from the hierarchy. And if they let him live…

In that context, having missed another chance to reach the European Champions League final, with disappointment coursing through his veins and his heart rate still high, Pep Guardiola behaved like a true gentleman. As soon as he heard the referee’s whistle, he approached Carlo Ancelotti to congratulate him affectionately, in a gesture to stand out.

But the Catalan DT, 51, did not stop there. Seeing several of his soccer players collapsed, or visibly hit by the stumble, he approached one by one to dedicate a word of encouragement, hug them, and even lead them in front of the City fanswho gave a round of applause to the team despite the unexpected defeat, especially at the time it happened, with the lawsuit almost resolved.

“We had the game under control, well, the plays, they put a lot of people up, with Militao, with Asensio, with Vinicius, with Rodrygo, balls into the area, and they found the goals”The coach pointed out the causes of the defeat.

“Did you think you were already in the final?” They asked him in a mixed zone. “No, not in this field, but we had them very close. They had to score two goals, but they are capable of doing it, their history says so, and there it is. Congratulate them and Liverpool, who are in the final”, added the former Barcelona.

“It is a blow, of course it is a hard blow. But we lacked game in the first half, we couldn’t give it continuity. When we were better we found the goal, and the other minutes have come… If we deserved something more in the global? I do not know. It is what it is”, He avoided getting involved in the controversy of the merits. Although he agreed when they raised the incidence of the mood factor.

Guardiola accumulates 10 titles in Manchester, but the Champions League stands as the great pending account. “I’m very happy at City, we’ve achieved great things, we haven’t finished yet. We’ll see in the future”, closed the counselor, who has a contract until June 2023, although there are already versions that he may extend it shortly.

