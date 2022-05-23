Pep Guardiola’s relief: he broke down in tears as soon as Manchester City’s consecration in the Premier League was confirmed

*End of the match, invasion and crying for Pep

It was not an easy season for Josep Guardiola. Eliminated in the Champions Leagueon the england league cup and in the FA Cuphis last hopes of a trophy were all pinned on the Premier League. The Manchester City started losing 2-0 against Aston Villa and, beyond the Liverpool still not winning at Anfield, the pressure on the Spanish coach began to grow as the minutes progressed. The heroic comeback from the hand of Ilkay Gundogan he returned the soul to the body to Pep, who could not contain the emotion in the Etihad Stadium.

The last moments were lived on the line of the field giving constant instructions to his players to manage the possession of the ball and make the clock tick. Arms in the air, gestures to referee Michael Oliver that time was up and a deep hug with his collaborators when he heard the final whistle. After the initial excitement, he walked to the substitutes bench where he was still Domenech Torrent and he lived with a meaningful moment in which he could not hold back the tears.

Overwhelmed by emotion, he made the decision to trot straight to the dressing room before the Manchester City fans invaded the pitch. The Spaniard, who during the week had underlined the importance of winning the Premier League over the Champions League, achieved the main objective that was set about a year ago: continue expanding the history of the sky-blue team in the highest category of England.

Pep’s initial celebration with his collaborators seconds after the end of the game against Aston Villa (Photo: Reuters)

Guardiola’s decisions in the development of the duel against the villains they were fundamental. During the second half he sent onto the field Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan y Raheem Sterling: The English winger assisted the German midfielder in the first goal, the Ukrainian winger left Rodri in front of the goal to seal the tie and once again the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was privileged to turn history in favor of the Citizens.

With the Premier League trophy, Pep accumulated his 32nd title in his thirteenth season as manager. He harvested 14 during his time at the FC Barcelonaseven in his cycle in the Bayern Munich and so far he collected 11 in his time in Manchester. With the confirmed addition of Erling Braut Haaland for the next campaign, and the arrival of the Argentine Julian Alvarezthe Spaniard aims to get rid of the thorn of lifting a new Champions League in his impressive career from the substitute bench.

