Pep Guardiola’s viral reaction to Vinicius Jr.’s goal in Manchester City’s win over Real Madrid

The coach complained about Vinicius Junior’s goal against Manchester City



The 4-3 victory of Manchester City about him Real Madrid in the first meeting of the semifinals of the Champions League has left several pearls to review and one of them has been the reaction of Pep Guardiola in one of the many of the Spanish team. By then, his team was leading 3-1, but he didn’t even have time to settle because a new discount from his opponent arrived.

An amateur recorded the moment in which the technician observes how Vinicius Jr. passes by Fernandinho at the other end of the field of play and escapes one-on-one with Ederson from midfield. In the video viralized in the last few hours, the former Barcelona is seen taking his head immediately and squatting, almost accepting that the Brazilian’s run will end in a goal.

vinicius He escaped his mark with a fantastic turn and started a race that no rival could stop. Getting into the opposite area he defined with the inside of his right foot and stamped the 2-3 on the scoreboard. The final result was 4-3 and the key was left open.

Pep Guardiola lamented Real Madrid’s discounts (Reuters)

At a press conference, Guardiola He highlighted that his team played “an incredible game” against Real Madrid: “Unfortunately, we conceded the goals and could have scored more. We played a fantastic game against an incredible team”. In this sense, he added: “We could have had a better result, but we have to play both games well. We played very well the first and the second leg will be a good test of the team’s personality”.

Manchester City put in a great performance, but couldn’t get the lead he wanted for next Wednesday’s rematch at the Santiago Bernabeu. In that meeting, the Real Madrid He must win that duel to at least stretch the definition to extra time. On the other side of the frame, Villarreal y Liverpool they will open your key today in England.

