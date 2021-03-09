Pepe Le Pew will not be in Space Jam 2

Pepe Le Pew, the controversial French skunk of the Looney Tones, will not appear in Space Jam: A New Legacy for his scene has been cut. So it’s out of the sequel to the 1997 movie.

According to reports in Deadline, there was a scene in the hybrid image film (real and drawings) that was shot in June 2019 and in which both Pepe Le Pew and actress Greice Santo appeared.

This particular scene was shot by the first director of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Terence Nance, but has been cut by Malcolm D. Lee, who has replaced him. They did not even liven up the scene.

In it, the following would happen:

“Pepe would appear in black and white as if it were the scene at Rick’s Cafe in Casablanca. Pepe, who doubles as a bartender, begins to approach a woman from the bar played by Santo. He begins to kiss her arm and when she leaves , throws Pepe to a chair next to her. He throws the drink at him and hits him, sending him away, until he stops LeBron James’s hand. Both he, and Bugs Bunny, are looking for Lola, and Pepe knows where he is. Tell the boys that Penelope has registered a restraining order against him. James makes an allusion in the script that Pepe cannot approach any other character without their consent. “

Santo has learned that his scene with Pepe Le Pew has been cut and he has been upset because he believes that the bug gets what it deserves.

“It was something important for Greice to be in this movie,” said a Santo spokesperson. “Even if Pepe is a cartoon character, if someone commits an act of bullying like him, Greice wanted to be there. Now that we will not see the scene they will not be able to influence the new generations who watch Space Jam 2, because boys and girls should know that the Pepe’s behavior is unacceptable. “

Santo has been a victim of sexual harassment and has run against it. In addition, she recorded a single called “Você Você” with Grammy-winning producer Humberto Gatica, in which they encourage women to stand up against sexual predators and harassment.

Santo actually has a non-profit association with greice that helps victims of domestic violence and helps them change their lives for the better. By the way, Pepe Le Pew has appeared in the New York Times by the hand of columnist Charles M. Blow, who has described him as a character “added to the culture of bullying.” What a skunk, ladies and we give.