Peque Schwartzman lost the second final of an ATP tournament in a week: he fell to Carlos Alcaraz in Rio de Janeiro

the juvenile Carlos Alcaraz won his first title ATP 500 this Sunday by beating the Argentine Diego Schwartzman at Rio de Janeiro Open. Based on his speed, forehand strength and his better physical condition, the 18-year-old Iberian won the crown in the main tennis tournament in South Americaplayed on clay at the Jockey Club Brasileiro.

In his second participation in the Rio de Janeiro tournament (he had fallen in the round of 16 in 2020), Alcaraz took the title with a victory of 6-4 and 6-2 in an hour and 26 minutes of playbefore a little who suffered the wear and tear of having played a final a week ago.

It is that number 14 in the world, who came from eliminating Francisco Cerundolo in the semi-finals, they had lost the final of the Open from Buenos Aires on February 13 against the Norwegian Casper Ruud. This time, against the Spaniard, he couldn’t lift the trophy either.

Schwartzman, who won 4 titles (including the Rio ATP in 2018) and played 10 finals in his career, had spoken out against the tight schedule: “I didn’t say anything against the ATP, or anyone. I said that to put on a good show we both had to have time to recover. I am very happy, but dead tired”, he declared after qualifying for the final. “The work that I do day by day, that you don’t see, in the gym, at home feeding myself, in the end it is useful when you have to play six hours in a day to be able to win two games. All the time I was thinking about it. Sometimes tiredness is tired and makes you make mistakes”, he expressed at the time.

Alcaraz18, had already surprised by beating (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) the Italian Matteo Berrettinisixth racket in the world and great favorite in River, in two hours and two minutes. Three hours after qualifying, he returned to the main court with the strength of his forehand intact to eliminate the Italian. Fabio Fognini (38), 34 years old and a finalist at the 2015 Rio Open.

nicknamed the New Nadala nickname that escapes him, prevailed in that game by 6-2 and 7-5 in one hour and 45 minutes, already at dawn on Sunday, to qualify for his first ATP 500 final. “It has not been easy at all playing two matches on the same day, two very tough matches against great players. I have surprised myself by putting up with so much demand in the same day. I’m super excited”, he pointed out before the grand finale.

KEEP READING:

Djokovic assured that he was willing to sacrifice more tournaments before getting vaccinated against COVID-19

A car on the court generated unusual scenes in Delray Beach: from the tennis player who scratched it because he lost a point, to the lights that dazzled

Gabriela Sabatini returned to play tennis with Gisela Dulko and showed her skills at the age of 51