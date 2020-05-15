Percy Jackson author confirms Disney Plus series is in the works

We’ve received massive information for you fantasy followers: a Percy Jackson TV series is in the works at Disney Plus.

Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson ebook series, introduced the information on Twitter alongside spouse and collaborator Becky Riordan.

The video was adopted up with a assertion: “We will’t say way more at this stage however we’re very enthusiastic about the concept of a live-action series of the highest high quality, following the storyline of the authentic Percy Jackson five-book series, beginning with The Lightning Thief in season one.

“Relaxation assured that Becky & I shall be concerned in individual in each side of the present.”

Though not confirmed, Riordan’s feedback point out Disney Plus may very well be planning 5 seasons of the present, every season adapting one novel from five-part Percy Jackson & the Olympians saga.

The primary of those books, 2005’s The Lightning Thief launched readers to Percy Jackson, a teen who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon. In subsequent books – The Sea of Monsters (2006), The Titan’s Curse (2007), The Battle of the Labyrinth (2008) and The Final Olympian (2009), Percy encounters numerous demigods, quests and battles.

The primary two books have been tailored into films, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). Regardless of reaching field workplace success, each display outings obtained blended critiques, with many vital of their deviation from the books.

The series is at the moment in early growth, with a filming and launch schedule not but confirmed.

The series is at the moment in early growth, with a filming and launch schedule not but confirmed.