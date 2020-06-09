‘Percy Jackson’ Author Slams Movies – Variety

As followers patiently watch for Disney Plus’ upcoming “Percy Jackson” collection, writer Rick Riordan is slamming the movie variations of his standard novels, writing that they’re his “life’s work going by means of a meat grinder.”

Riordan took to Twitter to answer followers who additionally shared their dissatisfaction with the “Percy Jackson” films.

“I don’t know, however clearly it’s a mistake,” Riordan wrote after a fan identified a scene had been altered from the unique movie when streaming on Disney Plus. “They need to censor the whole factor. Simply two hours of clean display.”

One fan responded to Riordan’s tweet, writing, “It’s refreshing that Uncle Rick hates the PJo films much more than we do.” Riordan added that the movies are simply “a pair hours leisure” to audiences, however for him, “it’s my life’s work going by means of a meat grinder after I pleaded with them to not do it.”

Riordan admitted that he’s by no means seen the flicks, however doesn’t blame the actors for the failings.

“I nonetheless haven’t seen the flicks, and don’t plan on ever doing so,” Riordan tweeted. “I decide them from having learn the scripts, as a result of I care most concerning the story. I actually don’t have anything towards the very proficient actors. Not their fault. I’m simply sorry they received dragged into that mess.”

The unique movie’s stars have but to touch upon Riordan’s tweets, however Logan Lerman, who performed Percy Jackson, confirmed his help for the collection adaptation when it was first introduced final month, tweeting, “Excited to see this! Hope it will get the variation the books deserve.”

The collection is comprised of the books “The Lightning Thief,” “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth” and “The Final Olympian.” Riordan has additionally revealed the companion e book “The Demigod Recordsdata” in addition to “The Demigod Diaries.”

A premiere date for the upcoming collection adaptation hasn’t been introduced but.