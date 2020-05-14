Percy Jackson Series in Development at Disney Plus – Variety

A Percy Jackson collection is at the moment in the early levels of improvement at Disney Plus.

Rick Riordan, creator of the Percy Jackson e book collection, made the announcement Thursday in a video on Twitter alongside his spouse Becky.

Rick then adopted up with an announcement, which reads in half, “We will’t say far more at this stage however we’re very excited in regards to the concept of a live-action collection of the very best high quality, following the storyline of the unique Percy Jackson five-book collection, beginning with The Lightning Thief in season one. Relaxation assured that Becky & I shall be concerned in individual in each facet of the present.”

The total assertion could be learn beneath.

Perseus “Percy” Jackson is the protagonist of the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” e book collection. Because the collection begins, Percy discovers that he’s in reality a demigod, the son of a human mom and the Greek god Poseidon.

Along with “The Lightning Thief,” the collection is comprised of the books “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “The Final Olympian.” Riordan has additionally printed the companion e book “The Demigod Recordsdata” in addition to “The Demigod Diaries.”

Each “Lightning Thief” and “Sea of Monsters” have been beforehand tailored into function movies. Logan Lerman starred as Jackson. The primary filmed was launched in 2010 whereas the second was launched in 2013. The 2 movies obtained combined critiques from critics however grossed over $425 million mixed worldwide.

Each movies hailed from 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney upon the completion of the Disney-Fox merger final 12 months. Right now, nobody from the movies is believed to be concerned in the collection.