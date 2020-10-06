Perez Hilton Recalls His Friendship With Amy Winehouse in Book Excerpt

The next chapter seems in the guide “TMI: My Life in Scandal” by Perez Hilton, with Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson; revealed by Chicago Assessment Press on Oct 6. Reprinted with permission. Copyright 2020, all rights reserved.

I met Amy Winehouse for the primary time in London at a vogue journal celebration in late 2006. At that time in time, I used to be in London fairly typically, as a result of I had grow to be — in essentially the most unlikely of how — good pals with the proprietor of a lodge there.

It began when the lodge proprietor’s girlfriend despatched me some fan mail (by e-mail, after all). That in itself wasn’t so unusual, however her boyfriend additionally began getting in contact to share his appreciation. At first I believed he was being ironic, however I shortly realized that he genuinely preferred the issues I wrote, and so we saved in contact. He informed me he owned a boutique lodge in West London (the now-closed Hempel Resort) and that I used to be welcome to remain there each time I needed — without cost.

“Actually?” I wrote again, immediately suspicious, not used to that sort of generosity.

“In fact,” he replied. “Come everytime you like. Simply let me know just a few days in advance.”

London had been one among my favourite cities ever since I went there throughout school, so being given the chance to remain there without cost felt nearly too good to be true. However once I flew over there a month or two later, I found that my new pal was additionally overlaying the prices of room service whereas I used to be there. I actually can’t specific how grateful I used to be for that, and for giving me the flexibility to discover London and attend occasions there. I made new contacts and located an entire load of thrilling content material for the positioning. If you happen to’re studying this, Paul Murtagh, you’re superior!

It was at one among these occasions that I met Amy for the primary time. Kelly Osbourne was truly the one who launched us. Kelly and I had recognized each other some time, and I had written a number of optimistic items about Amy since she launched her first document in late 2003.

I had been struck by her distinctive voice, amongst many different issues, and started to comply with her profession. I bear in mind watching her on a British TV present in which she and the host sang a canopy of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” collectively. Amy was so drunk she was slurring, and he or she forgot the phrases midsong. She might barely even rise up straight. The poor host saved glancing over at Amy with a glance of panic in her eyes, and although it pained me to observe, the entire thing was simply soooo rock ’n’ roll.

I had a flashback of that second when Amy and I began chatting on the celebration. I preferred her straight away. There was one thing fragile and rebellious about her, and her model was so deliberate, with the beehive hair and people garments that had already grow to be her signature.

* * *

The following time I ran into her was in Austin, after which we met for a 3rd time just some weeks later, at my party on the Roxy in L.A. in March 2007. We started to develop a friendship. Like I stated, I used to be genuinely keen on her, and the sensation gave the impression to be mutual. I’ve to say I didn’t like her boyfriend, however later that spring they obtained married.

I noticed the 2 of them once more at Lollapalooza in Chicago in early August. Amy was headlining the pageant, and I deliberate to interview her for a collection of TV specials I used to be doing for VH1, flying in with a movie crew from L.A.

We arrange for the interview in my suite on the Laborious Rock Resort, and I sat down and waited for over an hour earlier than I lastly heard a knock on the door. I obtained an actual shock once I opened it. Amy had modified a lot in just some months, and he or she actually did look sick. Her dodgy husband was together with her, however he didn’t say a phrase.

“Hello,” she mumbled shyly, absently, giving me a fast hug earlier than crusing into the room.

Her husband nodded however didn’t have a look at me, and I felt a knot of tension in my abdomen — a knot that grew as Amy introduced that she wanted to go to the toilet earlier than we began the interview.

“Certain,” I stated, casting a fast look at my more and more impatient movie crew. “No downside.”

Subsequent factor I knew, Amy and her husband had disappeared into the toilet collectively, locking the door behind them.

My quick, panicked thought was I hope to God they’re simply having intercourse in there! I didn’t even want to have a look at the staff to know they had been pondering the very same factor: they’re doing medication.

Whereas we waited, we sat on the 2 couches in one other a part of the room. Nobody stated a phrase, we had been all simply making an attempt to work out what was happening in there. We couldn’t hear something from the toilet, and time continued to move. The room was sizzling from all of the lights, and I used to be confused, wringing my sweaty palms as I checked the time.

Ultimately, the toilet door opened and Amy and her husband got here out. As she sat down subsequent to me and we began the interview, I didn’t must marvel any longer. Amy was clearly excessive, and there was nothing I might do about it. As a substitute, I put all my effort into getting sufficient materials to chop it collectively into one thing we might present.

Later, as soon as Amy and her husband left the suite, everybody relaxed. I sat numbly for a very long time, torn between a quantity ofconflicting emotions. On the one hand, I used to be livid at Amy for letting that fool drag her into bother, threatening her profession, however I additionally felt a powerful sense of concern for her. I had solely simply gotten again to L.A. once I heard from her once more.

“Hey, it’s me, Amy,” she stated. Fortunately she sounded rather more alert than she had that afternoon in the suite. “Wish to hang around?” she continued.

“Certain. When?”

“Tonight?”

I met her on the Espresso Bean in West Hollywood just a few hours later — with out her husband this time, luckily. Apparently, he was again residence in London. She defined that they’d gotten right into a combat just a few days earlier, which didn’t shock me, as a result of their relationship appeared something however wholesome.

Perez Hilton with Amy Winehouse

Courtesy of Perez Hilton

In any case, we had enjoyable that night, and the subsequent morning, as I sat working in the Espresso Bean, she turned up once more. Although it wasn’t very hot outdoors, she was sporting nothing however a pair of tiny denim shorts, a tank high, and a few ballet pumps.

“Hey,” I stated in shock. “You’re up already?”

Amy nodded and defined that she was staying at Chateau Marmont on Sundown, which wasn’t too far-off.

“How did you get right here?” I requested.

“I walked.”

“You walked?” I stated skeptically, including, “Alone?” I searched the room in useless for some sort of bodyguard or assistant from her label. Not like lots of the different stars, Amy didn’t make an enormous deal of the actual fact she was well-known. In truth, she at all times appeared precisely like she did onstage or on her information.

“Would you like something? Espresso?” I requested.

Amy shook her head and stated she felt like going to go to a number of the document shops close by.

“Cool,” I stated, closing my laptop computer.

We walked over to the Virgin Megastore, and the minute we obtained inside, Amy marched proper as much as one of many guys who labored there.

“The place’s the blues part?” she requested.

The man acknowledged her instantly and couldn’t handle to say a phrase, he simply pointed to an space towards the again of the shop.

“Thanks,” stated Amy, marching over there. I adopted her, fascinated by how assured she appeared in what she was on the lookout for. Inside just some minutes, she had picked out an entire stack of CDs — possibly ten or twelve in complete.

“OK, I’m finished,” she stated, heading for the checkout.

The identical man who had given her instructions earlier now ran every thing by the register, and as Amy handed him her card, he immediately appeared extremely embarrassed. “Uh . . . ” he stated, “it . . . uh, doesn’t appear to work.”

At that time, it was Amy’s flip to look embarrassed, so I shortly stated, “I’ve obtained it, I’ll pay.”

“What do you wish to do now?” I requested as soon as we left the shop.

“I feel I must eat,” she stated.

My eyes scanned the opposite aspect of the road, and I pointed to the McDonald’s on Crescent Heights Boulevard. “Will that do?” I requested.

Amy nodded, and we crossed the road and headed inside. But once more, I used to be fascinated by the way in which she behaved: she purchased a ton of junk meals, whereas I ordered solely a Eating regimen Coke. I discovered us a quiet desk the place we wouldn’t be the focus (which wasn’t doable).

Whereas we, or Amy, ate, she turned more and more preoccupied by a textual content message dialog. It was clearly attending to her, as a result of she alternated between swearing nonstop and sighing deeply.

Ultimately, she should have realized she was being a little bit impolite, as a result of she stated, “Sorry, it’s simply my husband. He’s such an fool.”

“Nicely,” I stated. “Perhaps it is best to take into consideration –”

“No,” she interrupted me. “I like him.”

She saved texting and cursing him for the remainder of the day, and it made no distinction what I attempted to inform her, she defended him regardless.

Someplace, deep down, I believed it was nice she was so loyal, however I might additionally see the hazard in it. He clearly wasn’t good for her, and I wasn’t in the slightest degree stunned when she died — simply extremely unhappy. The one factor that stunned me was that she didn’t die of an overdose. She drank herself to dying and died of coronary heart failure.