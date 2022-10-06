Perfectionism, excessive control and other work personality traits that hide anxiety

Job anxiety is a form of emotional distress associated with actual or anticipated pain related to your job. Many people experience it and use different tactics to deal with it (Getty Images)

Do anxious feelings tend to come on suddenly while you’re at work? Do you get nervous just thinking about your work? Does your mood change on Monday morning, or Sunday night? You are not alone. It often helps to name the feelings heaviness they feel in the workplace. And many times, they can be attributed to the anxiety.

The job anxiety es a form of emotional distress associated with a actual or anticipated pain in relation to work. Many people experience it and use different tactics to deal with it. Although it expresses itself differently in each person, there are some common symptoms.

“At the bottom of all anxiety there is a fear“, said Tanisha Ranger, clinical psychologist in Nevada, adding that “anxiety is a focus on the future, and it is a fear to some imminent disaster. It cannot be named; not sure what it is. You only know that it is about to explode.

In dialogue with The Huffington Post, different therapists revealed the main clues about the archetypes labor that have their origin in anxiety and assured that the first step to counteract work worries is identify where they come from.

5 Work Personality Traits That Are Actually Forms Of Anxiety

1. Perfectionism

In a few words, it is the desire to achieve a goal without unforeseen events (Getty Images)

being a perfectionist is one of the most popular answers that candidates give when asked about their greatest weakness in a job interview, because having high expectations of oneself and others is often considered an acceptable trait.

But being a perfectionist is actually a form of anxiety. Psychologist Nikki Lacherza-Drew he said it’s the trait most people associate with anxiety. “It’s about being in control, having it or being able to control who has it if you don’t want it,” she explained.

For the expert, “a great work project that is supposed to be a team project can become a solo project for the person who has this trait, since everything has to go their way because they believe that their way is the best. ”.

They are people who fear failing others and being rejected, even by themselves, due to the guilt they may feel if they do not give everything for others (Getty Images)

In reality, holding everyone up to one’s impossibly high standard will make both the person and their peers miserable. Lacherza-Drew assured that perfectionists are very critics and can get defensive when someone, even a boss, tries to offer constructive criticism of your work.

“Many individuals who have perfectionistic traits have a baja self esteem o one fear al failure at its core,” Lacherza-Drew said. “They are desperately trying not to fail, and they believe that the way to fail is to be perfect. In fact es ironic because perfection cannot be achieved, and they will fail at it.”

If one believes they are a perfectionist, they should practice self-compassion and consider reevaluating impossible standards to “good enough,” he added.

2. Need to please people

We all like to please others, the people around us and especially at work, which is where we spend more hours (Getty Images)

Being the person who always agrees to help can endear someone to the office, but there is a tipping point where being a team player can start doing more harm than good.

“You are everyone’s dream employee. You say yes to everything that is asked of you. Cover that event? Of course. Add this project to your to-do list? Of course. Do you do it for tomorrow? No problem,” he described. Shannon García, psychotherapist of States of Wellness Counseling in Illinois and Wisconsin.

But a person who says yes, even when he doesn’t have time or energy, is actually a pleaser, the type of person who is sacrificing too much of his well-being for his work. “Pleasing people is a form of anxiety because it comes from worrying about what others are going to think, say or do. If you say no to a request from a co-worker, are you going to get mad? Will you hate us? Aren’t you going to think of yourself as a useful person again?” Garcia asked. “Your anxiety encourages you to please people to the detriment of your own limits and well-being.”

To be less accommodating to people, it is key establish boundaries at your own time and decide if the desire to say yes comes from a genuine place of wanting to help a colleague. Even say “I have to check my schedule” or “let me call you for that” instead of impulsively and immediately accepting requests from colleagues.

3. Procrastination

For experts, anxiety feeds on avoidance (REUTERS)

If a project assignment fills you with fear, you might put it off to avoid dealing with it. But it often helps to recognize where the urge to avoid difficult things comes from.

“If you find yourself avoiding certain people, places, or tasks at work, it may be your anxiety that takes over,” Garcia says. “You may avoid eating in the break room because social situations make you anxious. You may go out of your way to avoid walking past the cubicle of that person who always wants to talk because you’re worried you’ll be awkward. And what is worse, you may not apply for a promotion because the interviews make you uncomfortable.

But the reality is that avoiding difficult conversations and deadlines only ends up causing more anxiety. “One thing I always tell my clients is that anxiety feeds on avoidance. Avoidance is a temporary solution that, in the long run, makes anxiety worse,” Garcia explained.

If a project seems too overwhelming, try breaking it down into smaller tasks. “If I break it down into parts, I find that I can do each and every one of those things. I just can’t do them all at once,” Ranger warned.

4. Micromanagement

Micromanagement is a management tool suitable for certain occasions, with certain people and for a certain time (Getty Images)

If a person suffers from anxiety, some of it may manifest itself in the form of micromanagement or micromanagement. Like a perfectionist, a micromanager can have a strong need to control down to the smallest detail of each task, even if it makes you unpopular with your co-workers, who consider you bossy.

Ranger said that for eager micromanagers, “their move is try to control the environment, try to make sure you’re on top, in charge, have a hand in everything that’s going to be done. If I don’t do it, it won’t be done, or it will be done badly. And that will come back to haunt me.’”

Ranger points out that these fears of micromanagement can sometimes go back to a childhood in which the person was treated as a middle manager by his parents and caregivers, which means that “he had a lot of responsibility but no power,” he detailed.

It is a work team management model according to which the responsible person focuses on observing and trying to correct small details (Getty Images)

“When things went wrong -he added-, it seemed that the fault was yours. When you grow up like this, every time you feel a little anxious or you see that something can go off the rails, you move to control the environment because internally you are collapsing.

If you want to better understand when a co-worker’s status check is warranted and when it’s really pointless, there are questions you can ask. Kimberly B. Cummings, leadership consultant and author of Next Move, Best Move: Transitioning Into a Career You’ll Love (Next step, best step: Transition to a career you’ll love) previously told HuffPost that micromanagers should—before they decide to review because they feel anxious—ask themselves questions like, “What is this employee’s track record of success?” “Have you completed your tasks on time?” “Do they demonstrate a full understanding of their role, tasks, and projects?”

5. Getting too involved

Work is one of the most important activities in human life, since a large part of the time is dedicated to it, in addition to being a way of subsistence, it is also a means of self-realization and socialization (Freepik)

If you feel like you always have to plan happy hours and stay on top of each co-worker’s social life to be the best employee, think about where that need to be in everyone’s business comes from. Ranger said the desire to stay involved it could stem from an anxious fear of not being liked and accepted if one does not participate in these social transactions.

Ranger indicated that the nosy they believe that “if you’re okay, then I’m okay” and may have grown up in homes where they felt they had to earn love. “‘People only want you around to the extent that you are a benefit to them’ is a belief that the person who needs to be busy may think,” she said. And he asserted: “What that person needs to see is that, even if he doesn’t do everything, people still love him, People still respect him.”

“I think what’s important to note about personality traits is that they can be on a spectrum Lacherza-Drew remarked. “The fact of having a certain personality trait or predisposition to one doesn’t necessarily mean we see it in action.”

