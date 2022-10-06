Permanent contract and salary of up to 55,000 euros: 3 ideal job offers for developers

With technological advances, more and more companies are looking for new developers or programmers for their work teams seeing increased work in this area. Something remarkable about these positions is that they are really well paid, although it is required to have a good training in various programming languages ​​and also using a wide variety of programs.





In the event that you are a person who is well trained, and has some experience in this sector, we are going to share several offers that may interest you in order to develop professionally.

Java software engineer

This first job offer is designed for anyone who is focused on software development and wants to specialize in Java. In this case, the position will require develop backend in microservices architecture and work on different projects that are based on Java. You will have to collaborate in the design of the architecture, the technical solutions and the structure of all the projects.

To do this, ask for a Minimum experience of 3 years with sufficient knowledge in Apache, Kafka, HTTP/2 and technologies such as gRPC and Protobuf. Obviously, a good foundation of CSS and SCRUM is also requested. As far as qualifications are concerned, you can enter with a higher level training cycle and a C1 English language. You can easily sign up for this offer through Randstad.





Developer in J2EE

This job is obviously based on the development and maintenance of J2EE applications. But besides that it is also requested that analysis techniques be applied and work on the packaging and the implementation of all the software of the server itself that you will be building.

The position requires a B2 level of English, as well as a previous experience of 5 years working as a J2EE developer with flexible office hours (accessing 4 days of telecommuting). In return you will have a salary of between 50,000 and 55,000 euros in Madrid.

C++ developer

This position is designed for everyone those programmers who have leadership capacity in different development and analysis projects. Among your responsibilities would be to create documentation for the development team that they can work with comfortably. In addition, the deployments in the development environments must be reviewed and cover all the needs that are generated.





Among the requirements is the fact of having good English as well as experience in similar leadership positions for 4 years. Different tools must be mastered, such as SSIS, SSRS, Visual Studio 2019, Azure and also the C programming language. The salary offered is around 40,000 and 45,000 euros.