Permission for film and TV shooting in entire country, Central Government issued SOP- Know what is the guidelines

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus in the country, the Central Government has allowed the resumption of films and TV shootings that have been closed for almost six months. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for this. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar gave this information through video message. He said that now films and programs can be shot. For this, social distancing and mask have to be taken care of.

Releasing SOP for resuming work in the media production industry https://t.co/GI4TkwLHho

– Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The Union Minister said that only those who are in front of the camera will not put on masks. Masks will be mandatory behind the camera and for everyone in the production. Javadekar said that this decision of the government will work for Sanjeevani for the closed film industry. He said that people will definitely welcome it. Because it is an important stop for our economy. This step has been taken towards restarting all the wheels of our economy.

SOP ensures adequate proper distance at shoot locations and other work locations as well as measures including provision for proper sanitation, crowd management and protective equipment.@MIB_India @DDNewslive @PIB_India @PBNS_India @airnewsalerts – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The Union Minister said that all the states across the country should also accept it. Also, if any other condition is to be put in them, then you can put it. Javadekar said that this will definitely give a boost to the economy.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020