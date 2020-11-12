Permission to burn firecrackers found in Diwali, Chhath and Christmas in this state, but this is a condition

Crackers on Diwali: At a time when many states have banned the bursting of firecrackers on the festival of Diwali (2020), Andhra Pradesh has allowed burning of firecrackers for only two hours. A statement issued by the government said that, in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or below, only green firecrackers will be sold and firecrackers can be fired during Diwali and Gurpurab from two hours – 8 pm to 10 pm. . Also Read – Narak Chaturdashi 2020 Date: Will Narak Chaturdashi be celebrated on Diwali? Know the correct date

Fireworks have been allowed to be used on Chhath festival from 6 am to 8 am and 11.55 pm. Fireworks can be fired during Christmas and New Year's Eve till 12.30 pm. On November 5, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a directive for action against air pollution, saying that firecrackers would increase coronovirus, which would threaten people's lives and health.

The NGT directed to ban the sale or use of firecrackers in all areas where the air quality is poor, very poor and severe. The government had ordered all the officials to implement these orders.

(Input: IANS)