“Perro” Bermúdez demonstrated his qualities as a pitcher in an MLB game

As part of his farewell tour of the World Cup microphones, Enrique Bermudez de la Serna has visited the cities in which the Mexican National Team has held preparation matches. In this way, on the eve of the game that the Tricolor will hold with Ecuador in the city of Chicagothe chronicler received a tribute from the local baseball team y threw the first ball of the confrontation of Chicago vs. St. Louis.

Through his verified Twitter account, the Dog Bermúdez documented his presence at Wrigley Field, during the first game of the doubleheader of the series between the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals. “It was an honor to throw out the first pitch at Cubs Stadium. A Versailles throw to the center of the diamond”was the text that accompanied the material.

In the video he can be seen walking from the dugout, carrying a personalized home team jersey and number 12 number, to the center of the diamond. Thanks to the fact that baseball is not one of his usual practices, he positioned himself at the midpoint between the mound and home plate in order to get the ball to its final destination. While this was happening, the voice of the local sound delivered a brief sketch.

Enrique Bermúdez threw the first ball of the match between Chicago and St. Louis in the MLB (Photo: Twitter/@Cubs)

The person in charge of receiving the launch in the rubber was Clark, the canine botarga of the Chicago team, who gave him a hug once the act was over. The chronicler did not hide his joy and he raised his arms as he returned to his place as a spectator. However, before re-entering the dugout the mascot caught up with him to give him the ball that he had launched moments before.

“(I felt) good good good. I got a strike, but I did hit the ball by shooting from the center of the diamond. Well, not? Good”, she said before the microphones of TUDN moments later. His presence on the field of play brought good luck to the host team, because at the end of the nine innings the Cubs were able to win by six runs against one in the first match of the double day.

According to information released during the week, Enrique Bermúdez would have planned to meet with Javier Alarcón to eat after the match. The former editor-in-chief of televised sports was invited by Dog and the team of TUDN for share the microphone during the narration of the friendly match of Mexico vs EcuadorHowever, he canceled his presence hours before.

El Tri gave a signed sweater to Perro Bermúdez for his retirement from narrations (Photo: Twitter/@enriquebermudez)

Through his verified Twitter account, Alarcón confirmed that a positive diagnosis for the SARS-CoV-2 virus prevented him from making the trip to Chicago. In that sense, he canceled their collaboration for the third friendly match in Mexico, but it was scheduled for the match that the Tricolor will play against Paraguay next Wednesday, August 31 in Atlanta.

Until now, and after having secured his ticket to the World Cup in the Concacaf Octagonal Final, Mexico has been featured in Arlington, Texas; as well as in PhoenixArizona, as part of his friendlies tour. The Dog Bermudez It has been present in both cities, where it has been the protagonist of tributes and decorations.

In Texas, for example, he was given an award on behalf of the state Congress. Meanwhile, when he showed up at Phoenix, was received by the consul general of Mexico in the entity, Jorge Mendoza Yescas, who awarded him the same award. However, the tribute had a surprising detail when the mayor of Glendale decreed June 2, 2022 as the Day of the Dog Bermudez.

