Persepolis Reimagined: This website offers an incredible 3D tour of the ancient capital of the Persian Empire

The people of Getty, not those of the stock images, but the cultural and philanthropic institution dedicated to the presentation, conservation and interpretation of the world’s artistic legacy, have published an online project called Persepolis Reimagined.

Is about an interactive website rendered in WebGL which offers a full 3D tour through the ancient capital of the Persian Empire. It’s a pretty cool experience and one that makes the most of your browser’s potential.

The classical world in context





Persepolis Reimagined is a collaboration between historians, creatives and technologistsin the context of the Getty Villa Museum exhibition, Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World. It is an exhibition that is part of an ongoing series at the Getty called “The Classical World in Context.”

Just as the exhibition explores the complex interrelationships between ancient Greece and Rome and other cultures and civilizations of the ancient Mediterranean and the Near East, in the virtual experience you will see all the objects of the exhibition.





History, art and technology combined in an excellent experience

The way everything is laid out feels partly like an interactive story, similar to a video game that you can interact with through items on a map. The website tells you about the history of what you see and its cultural implications, along with a beautiful soundtrack.

To move forward you just have to scroll with the mouse wheel and the camera will move automatically. If you move the pointer you can explore the space in which you are in three dimensions. Within the scenes there are interactive objects with descriptions, and by clicking on these, you can see what they look like today what’s left of them.