Person arrested in Posco dies in custody, Delhi Police said – hanged on bedsheet

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man arrested under the Posco Act in a sexual exploitation case in Samaypur Badli area of ​​Delhi, got hanged in police custody by hanging. The family members of the deceased have accused the police of harassing him. However, the police claimed that the accused hanged with the help of bedsheets.

Police said on Sunday, "The accused Dharmendra was detained on Saturday by the Swaroop Nagar police station in a sexual exploitation case. Later he was shifted to Samaypur Badli police station, where he was hanged.

According to the police, Dharmendra was jailed for murder, but was out on parole since March. Due to the coronovirus epidemic, his parole was further extended.

