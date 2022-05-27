Persona 5 returns once again, but in the most disappointing way for fans

Atlus has announced a delivery-based casino machine, although this is not the first time it has done something similar.

Atlus has long been polishing the experience of one of his star sagas, which leaves us with a Persona 5 that has achieved a commercial performance never seen in the franchise. Its level of sales has been so spectacular that it has easily positioned itself as the most popular installment of the entire saga, which makes it one of the most important PlayStation brands.

Persona 3 and 4 also have their own pachinko machines.That is why we are not surprised to learn that Atlus intends to maximize the profitability of the franchise. However, today he has surprised us with a new product: a casino machine based on Persona 5. As you can see in the video that is under these same lines, Joker and the rest of the characters in the title star in a peculiar idea called Persona 5 in Reels that encourages us to bet to obtain more profits.

Although this trailer shows the spectacular abilities of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, it is still a slot machine that bases its “fun” on the gambling. In addition, it is important to note that it is not the first time that Atlus has carried out a similar movement, since the eastern territory already had pachinko machines (a casino game systems) of Persona 3 and Persona 4.

Persona hasn’t given us any big news in recent weeks (apart from the release of Shin Megami Tensei V, set in the same universe), and this news doesn’t exactly encourage video game fans. However, it is possible that Atlus plans bigger moves around its franchise, since it has already been measuring the interest of the western public for the Persona saga and other JRPGs that could be destined for the ecosystem of Xbox.

