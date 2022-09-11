Persona 5 Royal occupies three times less on Nintendo Switch than on PS4

The hybrid version of the Atlus JRPG that goes on sale on October 21 requires 12.5 GB free.

Next month, Persona 5 Royal will have its long-awaited launch in Nintendo Switch with a version that will carry the JRPG de Atlus to the hybrid console of the Big N, after confirming its premiere along with two other titles in the saga that are gradually landing on more and more platforms.

As its launch approaches, we learn more about this adaptation for Switch and, since it has already appeared in the Japanese eShop, we can report the storage space it requires. How does the user collect ScrambledFad, Persona 5 Royal will occupy 12.5 GB on Switch at the beginning, a really low figure if we compare it with other versions.

In fact, the size is practically three times smaller than that of PlayStation 4, where it occupies around 38 GBalthough it must be made clear that the figure is subject to change and that it could increase with the publication of patches or updates that arrive at the time the title is released (something that is increasingly common).

As we mentioned at the beginning, there is not much left to get the glove on the Nintendo Switch version of Persona 5 Royal, since it is released on October 21 of this same year. In addition, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will also arrive at the hybrid, with the good news that they will also have a full translation into Spanish.

More about: Persona 5 Royal, Nintendo Switch, Hard Drive Space and Atlus.