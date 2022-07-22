Persona 5 Royal will not allow you to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version for free

Those who want the new version of the Atlus JRPG will have to go through the box even if they already have it.

Not everything was going to be good news regarding Persona 5 Royal. In addition to other platforms, the acclaimed JRPG from Atlus confirmed its arrival on PlayStation 5 during the next month of Octoberbut those who already have the game on the previous generation of Sony consoles will not be able to update.

There will be no free or paid upgradeOn the Persona website itself there is a FAQ section in which it is specified that those who have the game on PS4 they will not be able to get the PS5 version for free, although it will not be possible to access it with any type of extra payment like the one we have seen in other recent examples. Of course: official confirmation is missing as to whether it will be different in other territories outside of Japan.

In this way, if the owners of Persona 5 Royal on PlayStation 4 want the new version for PlayStation 5, they will have to go through the box and, if not, they will have to settle for playing the previous generation version on their next-gen console. For now, it remains to be known in detail what kind of improvements this new version of the JRPG brings, so it will be more or less painful when the time comes.

In addition to this fifth installment with its different extras, both the third and fourth will soon land on Xbox, PC and PS5 with texts translated into Spanishalthough those who prefer to play the latest Atlus title on Switch will also be able to do so from October 21when Persona 5 Royal arrives on the hybrid console.

