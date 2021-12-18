Persona celebrates its 25th anniversary with a deluxe edition of its soundtrack: 15 vinyls and 400 dollars

Over 8 hours of music from the Atlus RPG saga in a neat collector’s box.

It’s been 25 years since the Persona saga was born as a spinoff of Shin Megami Tensei, and Atlus is celebrating it with events like the Persona 25th Anniversaty Special Orchestral Concert, the Japanese concert of the saga’s most iconic tunes. Because any fan who has enjoyed the RPG franchise has fallen in love with its soundtrack.

In this sense, Atlus has not forgotten the fans of the music of his saga and has prepared a neat collector’s edition of its vinyl soundtrack that promises to live up to the celebration. It has been put up for sale by the Iam8bit production company and consists of 15 vinyl records limited edition with certificate of authenticity.

Discs are made in thematic colors for each gameThe case is designed by Drew Wise and decorated with motifs for the saga’s 25th anniversary and its discs are made in different theme colors for each title of the franchise. The complete package includes more than eight and a half hours of music Recently remastered from the Persona 1, 2 (Innocent Sin and Eternal Punishment), 3, 4 and 5 games.

The edition will include exclusive stickers and postcard packs for each of the games in the case. If you are interested, you can reserve it on the official Iam8bit website and its price amounts to 400 dollars. The delivery will be made in two batches: the first will arrive in the third quarter of 2022 and the second, in 2023. The latest installment of the franchise has been one of the great JRPGs of recent years, an essential title that we talked about in our analysis of Persona 5: Royal.

More about: Person and Vinyl.