Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, and Catherine Could Receive TV Series and Movie Adaptations

SEGA believes that franchises can attract audiences for their drama, and is already valuing a live-action adaptation.

It is increasingly common for video games to adapt their adventures to the world of film and television, which has left us with promises related to God of War, Gran Turismo 7 and the Horizon franchise, to mention some of the most recent developments. Given the success of many of these proposals, it is not surprising that SEGA has been attracted to this combination of universes, and has not hesitated to open the Atlus catalog to prepare a new production.

We see an opportunity to expand the lore like it’s never been seen, or played, before.Toru NakaharaThis is how they tell it exclusively from IGN, where it is revealed that SEGA wants expand your sagas to the small and big screen starting with the famous IP of Atlus, which includes the possibility that we see adaptations of Persona, Shin Megami Tensei or Catherine. At the moment, not many details have been given about the nature of these productions, but the Japanese publisher is already thinking of proposals for live action.

“The worlds of Atlus are full of drama, innovative style and compelling characters,” explains Toru Nakahara, lead producer of the Sonic movies and the Sonic Prime series. “Stories like those in the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand lore like never seen, or played, before“SEGA has not confirmed which production companies it would like to work with in the event that it carries out its initiatives with television and cinema.

Of course, Atlus has been giving us quite a bit of news over the past few weeks. Focusing exclusively on its Persona franchise, it has already confirmed that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will be coming to Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms, though it has also announced a PS5 version.

