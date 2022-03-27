Peru and the golden point in the Qualifiers that today allows it a minimal advantage in search of the playoff

The golden point allows Peru to depend on itself on the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (Photo: FPF).

After what happened in Montevideo, where a supposed goal was not scored that could have been the tie against Uruguaythe Peruvian team already has eyes set on Paraguaythe rival he will face this Tuesday, March 29, at the National Stadium in Lima. Ricardo Gareca’s team continues to depend on itself to reach the playoffs. But how did you get to this situation on the last day? There is a golden point on the closest pursuer in the standings: Colombia (and 2 to Chile).

There is a very Peruvian phrase that could describe everything that Peru experienced in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: ‘if we don’t suffer, it’s not worth it’. Before the start of the contest, with the illusion shirt that always characterizes the fan, the main faces of the team declared that they wanted to start the Qualifiers on the right foot. This so as not to suffer later (there was fear of repeating the hard road to Russia 2018). And boy is it similar!

The first match of the Peruvian team was against Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asunción. The ‘bicolor’ started winning with a goal from André Carrillo, but in just 15 minutes, the ‘Guaraníes’ turned it around with a brace from Ángel Romero. After that, the worst was thought, however, the ‘Culebra’ reappeared and connected the tie shortly after the end. After the match, it was said that the visit deserved to win it, that 2 visiting points and more analysis were lost.

But there was a tactical detail that was going to cost Peru more results: they defended poorly. After the point with Paraguay, the Peruvian team accumulated 4 defeats in a row: Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Colombia. Until that moment he already had 13 goals against. The ‘team of all’ was at the bottom of the classification and many already considered it eliminated from the competition.

Against Brazil at home it was one of the most painful defeats of these Qualifiers. Peru fell 4-2 with controversial arbitration by Chilean Julio Bascuñán, who ended up expelling Carlos Zambrano for assault.

Until it was Ecuador’s turn in one of the most complicated places in the Qualifiers: the height of Quito (2,850 m.). Those from ‘Tigre’ did the ‘impossible’ again and defeated the ‘tricolor’ 2-1 with goals from Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula, both with assists from Gianluca Lapadula, a game that earned him the utmost respect from fans and the specialized press. They were the first 3 points and they served to dream of a better place in the table.

And so it was, everything that came after served to reach fifth place. In fact, Peru is the third best visiting team in the Qualifiers. They are only surpassed by Argentina and Brazil (classified directly). He added 10 points playing away from home. He even got 3 wins in a row (Bolivia, Venezuela and Colombia), something he had never achieved in the contest.

Today, in the absence of the last date, they have one point more than Colombia (6th) and 2 more than Chile (7th), so a victory against Paraguay (by any score) will give them the playoff tickets. Then, What is that golden point that today allows you that minimum advantage in the table? Well, he comes out of his worst moment: the only point he added in his first 5 games and in visiting condition! The one from Paraguay!

And curiously, against Paraguay, he could get the points that allow him to go for a new World Cup. Beware: the gold point is so valuable that, even losing at home, you get the qualifying match. There is a lot at stake. On Tuesday Peru has an encounter with history.

THE RESULTS THAT SUIT PERU

– If Peru beats Paraguay: will qualify for the playoff regardless of the rest of the results.

– If Peru draws with Paraguay: he must hope that Colombia and Chile do not win their respective matches.

– If Peru loses to Paraguay: he must expect Colombia to lose and Chile not to win.

TABLE OF POSITIONS BEFORE THE LAST DATE OF ELIMINATION

