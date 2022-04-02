Peru could be in Group D, Cueva’s revenge and the memes left by the Qatar 2022 World Draw

If the Peruvian team defeats Australia or the United Arab Emirates, it will be in group D. (Photo: Composition Infobae)

Football always has revenge. This Friday, April 1, the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw to know how the 8 groups that will face each other in the important sporting event will be. In case of winning the playoff next June 13, Peru will integrate Group Dformed by Tunisia, France and Denmark.

Undoubtedly, the Peruvians do not forget that the ‘bleus’ and the Danes were old rivals of the ‘Blanquirroja’ in the Russia World Cup 2018. As recalled, Peru fell 1-0 to Denmark, lost 1-0 to France and, although they beat Australia 2-0, they were still eliminated.

For this reason, users were surprised by the ironic fate of the Peruvian team, since, in case of classifying the Mundial Qatar 2022could collect his revenge after four years. To achieve this, Ricardo Gareca’s team must beat Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

However, what most excites Internet users is the possible compensation of christian caveharshly criticized in the past for having missed a goal in the debut of the Peruvian team against Denmark. If Peru qualifies, this could be their opportunity to get rid of the thorn in their side.

DATE OF THE REPECHAGE

The peruvian national team was able to learn that his party for the playoff to Qatar 2022 the next one will be played June 13 in Doha from 01:00 pm (Peruvian time) and it will be a single match, as had already been established by FIFA. The rival will be between the United Arab Emirates and Australia on June 7.

Peru defeated Paraguay 2-0 in Lima and achieved the playoffs on the last date of the Qualifiers.

HEADQUARTERS WILL NOT CHANGE

Despite the fact that in recent days there has been talk of possible changes in the format and scenarios for the duel of Peru in the playoff for a quota to Qatar 2022, everything will continue along the same path. The peruvian national team his pass to the World Cup will be played in Doha in Junewhere the highest temperatures of the year occur in this country.

Apparently Conmebol and Concacaf tried to change the way of playing it from a single game to two, round trip with localities or, otherwise, that it be played in a more neutral country for both teams. However, none of this will work and the duel for the playoffs will be played in a setting where the possible rival of the ‘red and white’ (the United Arab Emirates or Australia) has more experience.

As it became known, the date was set for June 13 from 01:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be in the capital of the host country. In this month there is infernal heat and temperatures can reach between 38 and 45 degrees. Despite the fact that the stadiums are acclimatized, this experience is still hard, being one of the reasons why FIFA changed the date of the World Cup.

