Peru received harsh punishments from FIFA: one for “misconduct” and another for “discrimination”

FIFA punished Peru with harsh sanctions.

This Monday came bad news for the Peruvian Football Federation. FIFA published all the penalties of the national teams and in it appear a pair for the ‘bicolor’. All this while waiting for the double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Know the reasons and the fines you will have to pay.

The first dates back to September, when the Peruvian team visited Brazil. At that time, Ricardo Gareca’s team received 5 yellow cards, which for FIFA means “misconduct” and therefore Art. 12 of the Disciplinary Code of your institution applies.

According to the document, the FPF must pay 5,000 Swiss francs (21,955 soles). In this match, the ‘blanquirroja’ fell 2-0 at night to the oblivion of Anderson Santamaría, who allowed the ‘canarinha’ goals at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife.

But the second is worse. Now it’s about Peru vs Chile from the last triple round of the South American Qualifiers. FIFA speaks of “discriminatory behavior by supporters” : it would have been given for the blunders in the National Anthem of the ‘red’. The local won 2-0 with goals from Christian Cueva and Sergio Peña.

For this punishment he will pay 20 thousand Swiss francs (87 thousand 873 soles). And it’s not the only thing, as it will also have a local game with limited capacity for spectators. It is assumed that it will be when he plays with Bolivia at the National Stadium in Lima.

Without a doubt, harsh punishments, especially economically, for the Peruvian Football Federation. And just when looking to have more funds taking into account the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic. Be careful: it is not the first time that you have received sanctions of this type, since you have experienced similar situations in the past.

The Peruvian team is preparing to play against Bolivia (November 11) in Lima and against Venezuela (November 16) in Caracas. The ‘bicolor’ is obliged to add 6 points to continue dreaming of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Peru is in the penultimate box of the Qualifiers with 11 points, 5 from fifth place (playoff). In the last triple matchday, he could only add 3 points: he beat Chile and then lost to Bolivia and Argentina.

