Peru returns empty-handed on its visit to Argentina for date 12 of the Qualifiers

Soccer Football – World Cup – South American Qualifiers – Argentina v Peru – Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina – October 14, 2021 Peru’s Christian Cueva in action with Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Peru fell 1-0 to Argentina in Buenos Aires for matchday 12 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The ‘blanquirroja’ could not handle the pressure of playing in Buenos Aires. While for the ‘albiceleste’ only one play was enough to break the order of the Peruvian defense and score the 1-0 that moves away in view of the qualifying dream.

The Peruvian team falls again on a visit and overshadows the great match against Chile with which this triple date began. From the start of the match, Peru appealed to a disciplined record and a notorious sacrifice to match the physical condition of the Argentines.

Lautaro Martínez was in charge of shouting to the Peruvians, at 43 minutes, that the champion of America wears the colors of Maradona.

Jefferson Farfán who, in a start down the left sector, forced a penalty that made us think the tie would come. In front, Damián Emiliano Martínez, the goalkeeper. A blow did not allow him to kick the ‘Foquita’ and instead, Yoshimar Yotún sent the ball over the goal. Peru showed no reaction in the remaining minutes and said goodbye with a defeat.

The ‘albiceleste’ (in second place with 22 points) comes from offering a show of goals and good football against Uruguay (3-0) at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. He escorts the leader Brazil (28), although both have pending a decision the match suspended in Sao Paulo last month.

The combined ‘blanquirrojo’ (11 points) has just lost to Bolivia in La Paz 1-0 and is seventh. The series awards direct tickets to the top four and a playoff against a selection from another continent to the fifth.

Messi made it clear: “We have to get all six points at home. We took the first step. If we go with 7 points from this triple date (they had drawn 0-0 with Paraguay), we will be very well”.

After this meeting, which will close this window of national team matches, the Albiceleste will return to the pitch on November 11, when they will travel to Montevideo to face Uruguay, while that same day the Blanquirroja will host Bolivia.

This was the departure of the Peruvian team heading to the Monumental de River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires very shortly after starting the game.

(Photo: FPF)

