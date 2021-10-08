Peru vs Bolivia: day, time and channel of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying match.

Peru vs Bolivia. The Peruvian team, after defeating Chile 2-0 at the Nacional de Lima, it will be measured with the ‘altiplano’ group at the height of La Paz. Ricardo Gareca’s team continues with the obligation to get the 3 points. This because of its location in the table, as it continues in space 7 of the Qualifiers.

Peru and Bolivia will meet this Sunday, October 10 at the Hernando Siles Stadium. The local comes from falling 3-0 against Ecuador away from home, so they will come out with the ‘knife between their teeth’ against the national team. Everything goes from 3:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Movistar Deportes (cable) and América TV (open signal) they will be in charge of transmitting the meeting live and direct. But you can also follow the Infobae Peru website, which will have the minute by minute with all the incidents: goals, best plays, controversies and much more.

Peru achieved a great victory against Chile. Christian Ramos and Alexander Callens were firm in the background, a position that had been highly questioned by the press and fans. Pedro Aquino also stood out in the middle of the field, who appeared in place of the injured Renato Tapia.

Higher up, both Sergio Peña and Christian Cueva had a great performanceor. In fact, both scored the goals of the Peruvian team in local condition. The actions were similar, since in both there were rebounds from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Soccer – World Cup – South American Qualifiers – Peru v Chile – National Stadium, Lima, Peru – October 7, 2021 Peruvian Sergio Peña celebrates scoring his second Pool goal via REUTERS / Daniel Apuy

Paolo Guerrero appeared as the headline, and although he did not have many spaces to mark, he did a sacrificial job on the aerial balls. The striker was only there until minute 62 ′. Jefferson Farfán entered his place, to whom he gave the appointment of captain.

The one who stayed on the substitute bench is Gianluca Lapadula. The ‘Bambino’ made sense and Ricardo Greca preferred not to risk it with Chile. He will probably have a chance to play against Bolivia in visiting condition. These days of recovery will be important.

