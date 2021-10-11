Peru vs Bolivia: With Gianluca Lapadula and 2 novelties, Ricardo Gareca’s eleven in La Paz by Qualifiers

Gianluca Lapadula will be the only forward from Peru in a duel against Bolivia for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

After an important 2-0 victory against Chile at Nacional de Lima, the team of Ricardo Gareca visits Bolivia at the height of La Paz. And as against the ‘red’, the Peruvians are forced to add the 3 points against the ‘altiplano’ to continue dreaming of the World Cup qualification.

The ‘bicolor’ has never been able to beat Bolivia on their court, so this afternoon could break a bad streak in the Qualifiers. The rest of the countries have already achieved this feat. So, who will be chosen by the ‘Tiger’ to seek victory away from home? In this note we will give you all the details.

The arc will be Pedro Gallese, indisputable with the Peruvian team. On the right it will go Luis Advíncula, with a good performance against Chile. The pair of centrals will make it up Alexander Callens y Christian Ramyou. These last two were firm in the previous South American Qualifiers match.

As left back will be Marcos Lopez, which enters in place of the suspended Miguel Trauco. In the midfield they repeat Pedro Aquino and Yoshimar Yotún. But ahead there will be news. Christofer Gonzáles and Gabriel Costa join the eleven. ‘Canchita’ returns after meeting the sanction date.

The eleven confirmed from Peru for a duel with Bolivia for Qualifying.

Gabriel Costa, Ricardo Gareca’s ‘tapadito’ for Peru vs Bolivia for Qualifying. (Photo: FPF).

The ’10’ of Peru will be Christian Cueva, author of the first in Peru vs Chile last Thursday. Up will start Gianluca Lapadula, who had a great performance playing at height: he was key in the 2-1 victory against Ecuador in Quito. The ‘Bambino’ goes for his first goal in the Qualifiers.

Peru came with several casualties to the game with Bolivia. Paolo Guerrero, Renato Tapia, Raúl Ruidíaz and Edison Flores, were left out of the team and will not reach the duel against Argentina in Buenos Aires either. André Carrillo, for his part, is among cotton wool and they will wait for him until the last minute.

Sergio Peña, who scored the second goal against Chile in Lima, left the team due to injury. (Photo: FPF).

The ‘blanquirroja’ has 7 players in the chapel, that if they receive one more yellow card, they will not play in Argentina. They are: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Alexander Callens, Yoshimar Yotún, Gabriel Costa, Carlos Zambrano and Anderson Santamaría.

This is how Bolivia goes as a local: Carlos Lampe; Luis Haquin, Adrian Jusino, Moises Villaroel, Carmelo Algarañaz; Roberto Fernández, José Sagredo, Fernando Saucedo, Juan Arce; Rodrigo Ramallo, Marcelo Martins.

PERU VS BOLIVIA: PRIOR INFORMATION

Peru will visit Bolivia at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz. Everything starts at 3:00 pm (Peruvian time) for matchday 5 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Movistar Deportes (cable) and América TV (open signal) will be in charge of transmitting the match. The ‘bicolor’ marches in box 7 with 11 points (3 from fifth place).

ALL THE GAMES THAT PERU IS MISSING

Argentina vs Peru: October 14, 2021

Peru vs Bolivia: November 11, 2021

Venezuela vs Peru: November 16, 2021

Colombia vs Peru: January 27, 2022

Peru vs Ecuador: February 1, 2022

Uruguay vs Peru: March 24, 2022

Peru vs Paraguay: March 29, 2022

