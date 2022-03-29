Peru vs. Paraguay LIVE: minute by minute of the last game in the National Qualifiers

Peru vs. Paraguay for qualifying for the playoff to Qatar 2022

Peru vs. Paraguay LIVE. The Peruvian team will seek to beat the Guarani today, Tuesday, March 29, to take over the coveted playoff spot for the Qatar 2022 World Cupin the decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier. The duel will be played from 6:30 pm at the National Stadium in Lima, which for the first time after two years of the pandemic will feature a full house of fans who will cheer on the bicolor team from start to finish. The match will be broadcast LIVE on Latina TV and Movistar Deportes for the entire Peruvian territory, while in Guaraní lands the channel in charge of the transmission will be Tigo Sports.

Peruvian fans packed the streets of Miraflores.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

– More than 40 thousand fans will attend the National Stadium to closely follow the incidents of the momentous match between Peru and Paraguay, but the fans must comply with a series of protocols such as carrying the three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19

More than 40 thousand fans will attend the National Stadium

– The players of the Peruvian soccer team underwent their respective molecular tests to rule out any contagion of covid-19, in accordance with the biosecurity measures decreed by FIFA.

After training at the National Stadium, the Peruvian team was ready for the match on Tuesday, March 29.

– Shall we see? Luis Advincula surprised everyone by not being considered in the two elevens that Ricardo Gareca lined up before the match between Peru vs. Paraguay by Qatar 2022 Qualifying. ‘Bolt’ started in Montevideo and completed the 90 minutes without any trace of discomfort.

Luis Advíncula lined up the 90 minutes in Peru vs. Uruguay.

– The Guaraní team arrives at the match with five casualties, among them: midfielder Miguel Almirón (Newcastle, England), captain Gustavo Gómez and defender Blas Riveros.

Peru vs Paraguay: the five casualties of the ‘Albirroja’ for the decisive match for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Photo: Reuters)

– Ricardo Gareca would already have defined his eleven for the last match against Paraguay

Peru: Pedro Gallese – Luís Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco – Renato Tapia – Sergio Peña, Christopher Gonzáles, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotún – Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Paraguay: Antony Silva – Robert Rojas, Iván Alonso, Omar Alderete – Richard Sánchez, Fabian Balbuena, Oscar Romero, Andrés Cubas, Richard Ortíz – Julio Enciso and Ángel Romero. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Soccer Football – Copa America 2021 – Quarter Final – Peru v Paraguay – Estadio Olimpico, Goiania, Brazil – July 2, 2021 Peru’s Miguel Trauco in action with Paraguay’s Angel Romero REUTERS/Diego Vara

– On the night of Monday, March 28, thousands of Peruvians went to Miraflores and performed the traditional ‘banderazo’

Photo: FPF

Photo: FPF

Peruvian fans made a flag before the match with Paraguay l Photo: @KVanessaHerrera

PRE-MATCH

With 21 points and fifth in the standings, Peru has the urgent mission of winning the red-and-white team at home in order to get half a ticket to the World Cup and face an Asian team in June for a place in Qatar.

Although the numbers are partially in her favour, the red-and-white only have to win to qualify directly for the playoffs, but in the event of a tie she will have to wait until Colombia (20) does not beat Venezuela at home, and Chile (19) do not do the same against Uruguay in Santiago.

The Inca team is one step away from winning its second consecutive playoff and trying to reach a World Cup again, always under the baton of Argentine Ricardo Gareca.

Let us remember that Peru qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup defeating New Zealand in the playoff after 36 years of absence from the event.

POSITIONS TABLE

Qualifying position table Qatar 2022 before the last date of the contest.

MULTITUDINARY FLAGSHIP

This Monday night, hundreds of Peruvian fans arrived at the hotel where the Peruvian team concentrates and gave free rein to all their passion and idolatry for the bicolor and loudly gave their support to the members of Ricardo Gareca’s team, who came out to greet and thank the gesture from the door of the hotel.

“The illusion is still intact, it only depends on us!” Luis Advíncula wrote on his social networks.

Banderazo in the preview of Peru vs. Paraguay

For the vital duel, Gareca will line up with skilled midfielder Christian ‘aladino’ Cueva and Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula to try to break through the Guarani defense at the National Stadium, where more than 40,000 local fans are expected to arrive.

“This is not over yet,” captain and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese warned on Instagram.

André Carrillo will be absent after suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 defeat against Uruguay. Midfielder Christofer Gonzales of local Sporting Cristal will replace him.

In October 2020, Paraguay and Peru they drew 2-2 in Asunción in the first leg of the current tie.

KEEP READING

Qatar 2022 Qualifying Results LIVE: Peru, Chile and Colombia qualify for the playoffs

SEE LIVE Colombia vs. Venezuela live, match for the last date of Qualifying

SEE LIVE Colombia vs. Venezuela live, match for the last date of Qualifying

See Latina and Movistar TV, Peru vs Paraguay LIVE: They play the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers