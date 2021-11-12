Peruvian national team: the results you need on this double qualifying date to be 5th in the table

Not only is it enough for Peru to win the 6 points on these dates to reach the playoffs.

The Peruvian team gambles its life on this double date of Qatar 202 Qualifying2. Those of the ‘Tigre’ come out with the obligation to add the 6 points to continue dreaming of the World Cup next year. First he will receive Bolivia in the Nacional and then he will visit Venezuela at the Caracas Olympic Games.

In the previous one, Peru is in the penultimate box of the South American Qualifiers with 11 points, 5 from fifth place (playoff). That is why the importance of winning both matches this month. In fact, there are a series of results that could leave him in the qualifying position at the end of the days.

If the ‘bicolor’ prevails against Bolivia and Venezuela, it will tighten things in the standings and its present would take another course. On Friday he must wait for Venezuela to win or draw with Ecuador, Paraguay to defeat Chile and Argentina to surpass Uruguay. Anything can happen in the championship.

Tuesday: Bolivia must prevail against Uruguay, Colombia do its thing with Paraguay and Chile victorious with Ecuador. If these combinations occur, the Peruvian team will close the year as fifth in the table and with many chances of achieving the World Cup quota. More details here below.

THIS IS HOW THE TABLE OF POSITIONS WORKS

THE RESULTS THAT SUIT PERU

Date 13

Ecuador vs Venezuela (tie or defeat of Ecuador)

Paraguay vs Chile (Paraguay win)

Brazil vs Colombia (Brazil win)

Peru vs Bolivia (Peru win)

Uruguay vs Argentina (Argentina win)

Date 14

Bolivia vs Uruguay (Bolivia win)

Venezuela vs Peru (Peru win)

Colombia vs Paraguay (Colombia win)

Argentina vs Brazil (Argentina win)

Chile vs Ecuador (Chile win)

THIS WOULD LOOK LIKE THE TABLE OF POSITIONS

1. Brazil: 34 points

2. Argentina: 31 points

3. Colombia: 19 points

4. Ecuador: 18 points

5. Peru: 17 points

6. Uruguay: 16 points

7. Chile: 16 points

8. Paraguay: 15 points

9. Bolivia: 15 points

10. Venezuela: 8 points

For these matches, Peru recovered its best men: Renato Tapia and André Carrillo. Both were not in the previous triple round due to injury. Of course, against Bolivia Yoshimar Yotún, a key player in the midfield, will not play due to suspension. ‘Yoshi’ will return for the game with Venezuela away from home.

The one who still does not have a return date is Paolo Guerrero. The ‘Predator’ advanced his departure from Internacional de Porto Alegre to continue his recovery (knee) outside the pressure of the club. He is currently in Lima to support the Peruvian team.

Ricardo Gareca only has one doubt to put together the eleven: Christian Ramos or Carlos Zambrano. The ‘Shadow’ would have more options to appear alongside Alexander Callens. ‘Canchita’ Gonzáles would be in place of Yoshimar Yotún and above Sergio Peña.

This would be the eleven of the ‘blanquirroja’: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Christofer Gonzáles, Sergio Peña, André Carrillo; Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula.

