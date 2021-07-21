PES 2022 adjustments its identify to eFootball and it is going to be totally unfastened: good-bye to annual deliveries and primary main points

As soon as once more, the online game trade surprises us: Konami formally adjustments the identify of the Professional Evolution Football franchise to eFootball Y PES 2022 turns into a unfastened virtual recreation coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Sequence X / S and PC q4, to be adopted through variations for iOS and Android. We have no idea if it is going to additionally come to Nintendo Transfer. As well as, Konami has introduced that each one variations of the sport can have cross-play for this iciness.

“The outcome has been much more spectacular than we had firstly envisioned. We’ve crossed the border of PES, into a brand new international of digital soccer. To mark the start of this new generation, we have now made up our minds to desert the” PES “logo! for “eFootball!“

It is a couple of superb turnaround for football sequence, which could also be accompanied through a metamorphosis from Konami’s FOX engine to a brand new engine created to measure with Unreal 4.

Chatting with IGN, sequence manufacturer Seitaro Kimura defined that eFootball intends to undertake a game-as-a-service means with common updates and that there’ll now not be paid annual releases. Underneath you’ll be able to see the primary roadmap or content material plan for the online game.

eFootball will release with exhibition fits and a number of 9 golf equipment to play with. Later, a lot more content material will likely be offered within the type of DLCs. It’s nonetheless no longer fully transparent how new groups will likely be added to the sport or how precisely the monetization of eFootball will paintings. We can have to attend somewhat longer for Konami to turn additional information.

The corporate has wired that they would like this new model is one thing “truthful and balanced” for all gamers, in spite of its transition to a free-to-play fashion, which can even come with unlocks very similar to the ones of the Combat Passes, referred to as Fit passes.

After all, Konami has clarified that will announce additional information at the gameplay and on-line modes of eFootball on the finish of August (Gamescom 2021?).