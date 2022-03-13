PETA uses Elden Ring to instill respect for animals and veganism in gamers

The animal rights organization is not the first time it has used video games to raise awareness.

Elden Ring is being a resounding successthe last game of Hidetaka Miyazaki is racking up some impressive numbers on its debut and has already become the best-selling game of 2022 in the US. The phenomenon that the FromSoftware game is assuming has not gone unnoticed by PETAthe organization for the rights of animals, which has launched to make a video with your recommendations to travel through the Midlands:

1. Take your dogs for a nice walk around the lake.



for a nice walk around the lake. 2. Persuade the mercenaries not to exploit the horses .



. 3. Observe the wild life from a safe and respectful distance.



from a safe and respectful distance. 4. Check out a shrine animals .



. 5. Share a moment of peace with amazing animals.

PETA ends its video with the phrase: “the animals in the Midlands deserve your respect“, encouraging us to take a vegan life. PETA has repeatedly used popular video games to help spread its messages of respect for animals, with requests to include crazy characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, or publishing a guide to living a vegan life in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

PETA’s recommendations are likely to turn your stay in the Midlands in a much more peacefulbut if you have chosen to attack everything, we remind you that in 3DJuegos you have available a guide to level up your character and our recommendations for the distribution of attributes.

